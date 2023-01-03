‘Beautiful Time With My Fiancé’: LaKeith Stanfield Brings In 2023 With New Fiancée Amid Drama With a Woman Who Claims He Fathered Her Child

Actor LaKeith Stanfield has been accused of pulling a Drake move and shielding his “secret child” from the world. Over the weekend, the “Atlanta” actor shared Instagram photos to celebrate his fiancée’s birthday and their engagement.

Stanfield shared a profile photo of his future bride-to-be, model Kasmere Trice. The pair made their Instagram debut in September 2022. On New Year’s Day, “The Harder They Fall” star shared another image of himself and Trice in your traditional “I’s married now” pose while she showed off her ring. Despite the happy posts, Stanfield found himself the midst of drama after a woman claimed he fathered her infant daughter.

LaKeith Stanfield celebrated his engagement to Kasmere Trice (left photo) amid social media posts from artist Tylor Hurd (right) claiming he’s an absentee father to the infant daughter she says she shares with the actor. (Photos: @lakeithstanfield3/Instagram, @730t/Instagram)

The woman identified as creative artist Tylor Hurd reposted and deleted a TikTok video on Instagram of her baby girl and the “Get Out” actor. It features touching moments of Stanfield and his daughter laughing and embracing each other. The short clip also features adorable moments of Hurd during her pregnancy and other photos of the baby girl with family. The Shade Room confirmed the video’s original caption said, “Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 meet Apollo Stanfield.:

Omg the caption was “decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ePz3eeOPEh — hmm. (@maplenutcheerio) December 31, 2022

Stanfield shares a 5-year-old daughter with actress Xosha Roquemore. His second daughter, Apollo, was born in May 2022, according to Hurd’s Instagram account. The Shade Room also captured screenshots from the comments sections where Hurd accused Stanfield of being an absentee dad.

In response to one person who called him “weird,” Hurd revealed how long Stanfield and Trice have known each other. She said, “Literally went on vacation with a girl he’s known for five months but don’t make any time for an infant,” she wrote.

When a second person asked if Trice knew about Apollo, she explained that the babyy had spent time together with Stanfield and Trice. She claims he’s failed at upholding his duties as a father and spends more time with Trice than his daughter.

Hurd said, “Lmaooo yep I tried to meet her cause she be talking —- bout me on Twitter, but she ignored me, and he ignored me but had my baby around her.”

The Shade Room also captured screenshots from Hurd’s Instagram Story where she expressed why she blasted Stanfield.

She said, “Just to clear a few things up I’m not jealous that’s [sic] he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for 5 months. I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when i tried.”

She continued, “What I’m upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child. Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her.”

In an effort to rise above the drama and beef, the “Sorry to Bother You” star returned on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with an optimistic post on love. He also reflected on his relationship as he prepares for his next project.

“Back to work,” he wrote in the caption. “Loved the holidays and spending time with family. Some really great moments with loved ones. Beautiful time with my fiancé and the reinforcement of our bond in the midst of any kind of climate.”

He continued, “Love is a trip because at the same time as it can inspire really massive beautiful feelings of connectedness, it can also inspire pain and anger, and at the end of the day I think that’s part of what makes it so special.

The post concluded, “Time to place focus back on the craft at hand. Let God guide. Cheers to a fire new year!”