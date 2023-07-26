‘Have the Same Energy for His Other Child’: LaKeith Stanfield Announces That He and His Longtime Girlfriend Tied the Knot and Had a Baby Months After the Actor Was Accused of Hiding His ‘Secret Child’

Actor LaKeith Stanfield was previously placed in the hot seat by fans after a woman accused him of being a deadbeat father to their infant daughter.

Though he has since maintained a low profile, the 31-year-old recently ended up back on fans’ bad side after announcing that he and his girlfriend and model, Kasmere Trice Stanfield, were not only married but also welcomed a newborn baby.

LaKeith Stanfield, his wife, Kasmere Trice Stanfield, and Tylor Hurd, the mother of his “secret child,” Tylor Hurd. (Photo: @lakeithstanfield3/Instagram, @730t/Instagram.)

On Wednesday, July 26, People magazine revealed that the Stanfields got hitched privately and decided to keep news about their nuptials to themselves until now. However, they claim they have no intention of revealing the sex or name of their child anytime soon.

“We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible,” Kasmere told the outlet. “Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you.”

Stanfield added that some things, “that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody.” He continued, “We want to be the ones to tell our story. We’re bringing our family forward so we may inspire others.”



“The Photograph” star is no stranger to fatherhood; as previously stated, he is already a dad to a 1-year-old daughter, Apollo, as well as a 6-year-old daughter he shares with actress Xosha Roquemore.

Stanfield explained parenthood as something that “completely changes” a person. The father of four confessed that “There’s life before being a parent, and there’s life being a parent.”

According to Kasmere, she not only admires her husband’s relationship with his two older children, she sees it as an honor to be able to witness their interactions.

“I’m really honored that I got to see that father in [him] before I was even having our baby,” she shared.

Stanfield’s described his daughters as “fun and so smart” and although their dynamic as a blended family has been nothing short of messy, he said the children are the “most important” thing.

“We’ve manifested this beautiful family. I want to spend the rest of my life with her,” he stated.

Photos from the Stanfield’s interview were shared on the outlet’s Instagram page, where several commenters found it necessary to remind folks about his “secret family.”

“He needs to have the same energy for his other child that was kept a secret.”

“Doesn’t he have another baby that was born a few months ago before the new baby?”

“What about his other child?”

“He just love having secret babies.”

Omg the caption was “decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ePz3eeOPEh — hmm. (@maplenutcheerio) December 31, 2022

Back in January, Tylor Hurd outed the “Get Out” actor for hiding her and their child from the public eye — a move Drake attempted to pull until rapper Pusha T outed him for changing a son.

In a viral TikTok video, Hurd claimed that Stanfield failed to uphold his fatherly duties, but had no problem spending time with his then-fiancée — whom he apparently only knew for five months before getting engaged.

Despite her claims, Stanfield seemed to remain unbothered as he returned to Instagram a few days later where he dished on the topic of “love” in a now-deleted post. Only time will tell if this truly blended family will come together.