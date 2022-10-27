‘I Wanna Cry’: LaKeith Stanfield Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy By Showing Girlfriend Who’s Taken Him Off the Market

LaKeith Stanfield is officially off the market, and fans currently feel a whirlwind of emotions About this.

The Academy Award-nominated actor, who has starred in numerous hit projects such as “Atlanta,” “The Harder They Fall,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and “Get Out,” is dating model Kasmere Trice.

Actor LaKeith Stanfield’s new romance with model Kasmere Trice causes a commotion on social media. @pink.kasmere/Instagram

Although it is unclear how long the pair have been together, according to Pop Sugar, Trice first posted about their romance as early as September after sharing an intimate video of the couple embracing each other. Since then, Trice and Stanfield have made a public appearance at her alma mater, Spelman College in Atlanta.

In the Oct. 24 upload, Trice shared past and present photos, including one featuring Stanfield hugging her from behind. In addition to the post, Trice wrote the caption, “in honor of homecoming an 11 year difference! loved my time @ spelman + love coming back bigger + better.”

As Trice’s identity became known to the general public, many fans expressed how upset they were to find out that Stanfield was no longer single.

“Wow I love this and hate it at the same time. Babbeeeeee you cheated on me?”

“I wanna cry cause it ain’t me but I wanna celebrate cause she black. It’s a lot of emotions right now”

“Wtf is this Lakeith (crying emoji).”

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice. (Photo: @lakeithstanfield/Instagram)

“Starts crying ….Congratulations.”

“I know she don’t have her hands on my husband (laughing emoji).”

Among the previous responses, others mentioned how happy they were that Trice was a beautiful, normal-looking individual. One wrote, “I love this. She’s a beautiful regular girl, no bbl, no caked face.”

Another said, “She looks like a regular normal person, and I mean that in the best way possible. She don’t look manufactured.” A third person stated, “I love how normal she looks.”

Aside from being a model, all that is known about Trice is that she is not engaged to the actor despite sparking rumors last month. She graduated from Spelman in 2015 with a political science degree and attended Harvard University.

Although not many details are provided about Trice’s dating history, Stanfield was previously with actress Xosha Roquemore. The exes began dating in 2015 and welcomed a daughter two years later. It is unclear when Stanfield and Roquemore went their separate ways.