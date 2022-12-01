‘They Grew Quick!’: Phaedra Parks’ Paris Photo Makes Fans Gasp at How Big Her Two Boys Have Gotten

Phaedra Parks took her two sons, 12-year-old Ayden Nida — also known as “Prince” — and 9-year-old Dylan Nida — also known as “Mr. President” — to Paris and people cannot believe how much they’ve grown.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum uploaded a photo of herself flanked by her boys as they stylishly posed for a picture in front of the Arc de Triomphe for her 2.9 million followers to see.

Parks’ photo not only received over 58,000 likes, but also had over 400 comments from fans and others who are a part of the reality TV universe.

Dylan Nida, Phaedra Parks and Ayden Nida @phaedraparks/Instagram

Many of Parks’ comments touched on how grown up her sons have gotten since fans last saw them on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2017.

“Mr. President and the Prince have grown up”



“Nice family, they grew up quick!”

Dylan Nida, Phaedra Parks and Ayden Nida from 2013-2022 @phaedraparks/Instagram

“Omg I had no idea the boys had grown up so much. Wow, time flies!”

Parks shares her two sons with ex-husband Apollo Nida. In 2014 Nida was sent to prison and served five years for money laundering, thus making Parks a single mother.

In an exclusive 2021 interview with Page Six, the 49-year-old lawyer discussed what it was like raising kids by herself.

She told Page Six, “The single mom life is crazy, but I wouldn’t change it for anything.”



While describing Ayden and Dylan’s personalities, Parks noted how different the two boys are from each other.

“They’re definitely polar opposites,” She stated, “Ayden is very similar to me in that he’s super charismatic and wants to be a lawyer. And then Dylan is super creative and loves the arts, which is the other side of me.”

Fans have been able to witness Ayden and Dylan’s growth after fans were first introduced to Parks while she was pregnant with Ayden in 2010.

Time definitely flies by in a blink of an eye, but it’s no secret that Ayden and Dylan have grown into fine young boys.