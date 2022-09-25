‘Go Mr. President Go!’: Phaedra Parks Has Fans Cheering on Her Son Dylan After She Showcases His Talents on the Soccer Field 

Phaedra Parks‘ son Dylan Nida‘s footwork on the soccer field became a topic of conversation after the former reality star shared a post of his recent games.

On Sept. 19, in the Instagram upload, Parks documented two of Nida’s games by sharing various clips and photos from the matches in a compilation video.

Phaedra Parks shares a compilation video of her son Dylan Nida’s soccer games. Photo:@phaedraparks/Instagram



One of the recordings showcased the 9-year-old dominating his goalie position by tossing the soccer ball to his teammates. At the same time, Nida showed off his ability to move and pass the ball across the field successfully.

In other parts of the footage, Nida was seen posing and spending quality time with Parks and older brother Ayden Nida following the game. In addition to the video, Parks expressed her struggles as a soccer mom for one of her two sons.

She wrote, “Ode to all the #soccer #moms who get it down every #weekend no matter the #weather. May #God bless you to sneak in a power nap (cause I need one).” As fans viewed the post, many revealed in the comments section how impressed they were by Nida’s skills. A number of them referred to him by his nickname: Mr. President.

“Go Mr. President go!”

“Omg!! The boys have grown up so much!! Looking like their dad!!! Mr . President is acting up on that field though!!!”

“Love the leg action.”

“Nice sport to teach children to work cooperatively.”

“Prince and President with the fancy footwork on and off the field.”

Among the previous remarks, others praised Parks for her contributions to her two sons, such as raising them well and attending their games. One wrote, “You’re doing an excellent job with your cubs, Mama Bear!”

Another said, “@phaedraparks you’re doing an amazing job with your handsome young princes.” A third social media user posted, “They always seem so happy you are doing such a great job with them.”