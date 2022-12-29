‘What a Humble Flex’: Serena Williams Has Fans In Stitches After She Admits She Doesn’t Remember Every Title She’s Won

Serena Williams showed fans what being a multi-titled champion does to the brain after she revealed not remembering she won a 2009 Grand Slam doubles championship with sister Venus Williams.

Serena (left) and Venus Williams (right). (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

In a now-deleted Instagram Story that was soon re-posted by The Shade Room, Serena took fans on a Hall of Fame tour at Venus’ house, showing all of the trophies her older sister had won. As Serena began going through the different trophies she stumbled upon a specific silver cup that made her take a quick pause for a second.

“Wait, what is this one?” She asked behind her camera, “This one’s 2009. Doubles. I don’t even remember winning that.”

Flipping the camera back onto herself, Serena exclaimed, “She only played doubles with me, so ,.. Did we win that? Let me Google that.”

While their doubles trophy was not the only title Williams showed in her video, fans couldn’t help but bring up that moment, noting how many wins the professional tennis player must have in order for her to be able to forget winning a major title.

“Tell me you’re great without telling me you’re great. What a humble flex!”

“Serena wins so much she forgetting her titles [laughing emojis] live it! Respect the goat”



“That is a different kind of flex!”



The Williams sisters certainly did win the women’s doubles tournament in the U.S. Open back in 2009. Defeating the defending champions Cara Black and Liezel Huber, Serena and Venus won the match 6-2, 6-2 making this their second U.S. Open title together.

In addition to the U.S. Open, the sisterly duo won 2009 Grand Slam doubles tournaments at the Australian Open and Wimbledon that year.

All together, Serena and Venus have won a total of 22 titles as a doubles tandem, including 14 majors and three Olympic gold medals.

Though the 41-year-old may have taken a break from competitive tennis, fans will always remember her and her sister as two of the greatest tennis players to date.