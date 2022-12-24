Brandy’s Ex-Housekeeper’s Lawyers Continue Coming After Singer for $87K In Fees After Her $40K Settlement Check Reportedly Bounced

“I Wanna Be Down” singer Brandy Norwood could be forking over more to resolve a lawsuit brought by her ex-housekeeper Maria Elizabeth Castaneda, whose lawyers say Norwood’s $40,000 settlement check to Castaneda bounced, and they also want $87,000 from the singer to cover their fees.

Brandy. (Photo: @brandy/Instagram)

In documents obtained by RadarOnline, Castaneda requested for the courts to gift her $87,445.80 to “pay her lawyers at the Lipeles Law Group.”

Castaneda sued Norwood in March for alleged age discrimination and more, which resulted in a $40,000 settlement in November.

At that time Castaneda’s attorneys asked the judge to award them between $39,194.46 to $87,445.80 from Norwood — with the amount to be determined later by the court — for their fees in representing Castaneda.

Though the ex-housekeeper might have secured a large settlement, her attorneys claim the check she received was declined at her bank, Radar reports.

Radar reports the Lipeles Law Group claimed in court documents Castenada’s check from Norwood bounced, forcing the firm to spend additional time helping her recover her funds from the “Moesha” alum.

RadarOnline reported, “When my client received her check from [Brandy], the check bounced, the bank closed her account and I then had to spend more time personally assisting her in retrieving the funds from [Brandy].”

In addition to all the time that was spent to recover the $40,000, it appeared Castendeda’s lawyers exhausted a large sum of money on this case due to them racking up on witnesses in order to successfully achieve Castenada’s goal in suing Norwood.

While Norwood was the defendant in the litigation, Castenada’s lawyers were also ready to depose her brother Ray J and their mother Sonja Norwood before reaching the $40,000 settlement.

This extra commotion comes two months after Norwood’s hospitalization following a seizure on Oct. 11, 2022. Once news about this scary experience made its way to the internet, fans and friends of Norwood sent well-wishes and prayers.

A few hours following the news of her health scare, Norwood broke her silence in an Instagram Story, where she thanked everyone for their “overwhelming support.”

She noted, “Thank you for all your prayers and support. Grateful for you all. See you soon.”