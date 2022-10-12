‘Grateful for You All’: Brandy Shares Message to Fans Following News That Singer Was Hospitalized After Allegedly Suffering a Seizure In Her Home

Brandy Norwood‘s fans are praying for the R&B singer after news about her reported hospitalization following an alleged seizure began circulating online.

TMZ reported Wednesday that law enforcement sources shared that they were called to Norwood’s home on Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. Other sources with direct knowledge of the situation told the news outlet that it was believed that the “Have I Ever” vocalist had suffered a seizure and was ultimately transported to a local hospital.

Brandy. Photo:@brandy/Instagram

Although no additional details about what caused Norwood’s alleged seizure were provided to the general public, it is reported that Norwood is still hospitalized and is recovering with her parents by her side.

A seizure, according to Mayo Clinic, is an “uncontrolled disturbance in the brain,” and can be caused by various things. The list includes infections such as meningitis and COVID-19 virus, lack of sleep, visual stimulants, low blood sodium, head trauma, autoimmune disorders, stroke, brain tumor, the use of illegal drugs and alcohol.

As the news made its rounds on social media blogs, many die-hard fans were stunned and sent well-wishes to the “The Boy is Mine” songstress.

“What’s going on? Praying for her and her family, my goodness.”

“Not the Vocal Bible! Praying for the legendary Brandy.”

“We are going to speak positivity and pray for Brandy. She’s truly a treasure here, and we need her. Love you B.”

“Sending love and many prayers. We love you.”

“Definitely praying for Brandy. She’s such a sweet and loving person.”

In addition to the previous remarks, others expressed that they hoped Norwood has a speedy recovery. One wrote, “God, I hope everything goes well with her. Seizures are scary.”

Another said, “Damn, I hope she okay. Get well, queen. We need your energy. God bless her soul.” A third social media user stated, “Hope she’s okay.”

Hours following the news, Norwood took to her Instagram Story and thanked her family, friends, and fans for their overwhelming support.

The 43-year-old said: “To my beloved fam, friends and starz, thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for all your prayers and support. Grateful for you all. See you soon.”