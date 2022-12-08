‘We Will Always be Family’: Tia Mowry Reveals She and Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict will be Spending the Holidays Together

The holidays are a great time for families to come together to enjoy time in one another’s presence, and it looks like Tia Mowry is doing just that with her estranged husband Cory Hardrict.

TMZ caught up with the mom of two and asked her about any future holiday plans as she seemed to be leaving a gym.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict. (Photo: @tiamowry/ Instagram)

The interviewer brought up Hardrict with ease asking, if they would be spending time with each other, to which Mowry replied, “Yes, we are.”



“We are going to spend the holidays with him, which we are really excited about,” She said.

Mowry also noted that despite her and her husband no longer being romantically involved with each other, they will always be in each other’s lives because they are family.

“Family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me. So, we will always be family,” She said before walking down a flight of stairs, disappearing from whoever was behind the camera.

Though they are going through a divorce, Mowry and Hardrict seem to care deeply for each other. Mowry even wished her soon to be ex-husband a happy 43rd birthday on Nov. 9.

In her Instagram post, she thanked him for, “being the best father to our beautiful babies.”



Mowry and Hardrict share two children together, 11-year-old Cree, and 4-year-old Cairo.

Tia Mowry poses with her son, Cree, and husband Cory Hardrict at a birthday party for their 4-year-old daughter, Cairo. (Photo: @tiawmowry/Instagram.)

Although there has been no negative news surrounding any problems with their newfound relationship as co-parents, Mowry has opened up about life as a single mother amid filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years.

In a recent interview with People Magazine she revealed the importance of her being present with not just her children, but herself as well.

“I’m always making sure everybody is OK, everybody’s alive, everybody’s healthy, everybody’s fed,” She continued to say, “But for me, it’s about learning how to be aware and present with myself, and tapping in and making sure I too am taken care of.”



She finished by stating, “How can you take care of other people if your cup isn’t filled?”

Hopefully Mowry is finding time to fill up her cup as not just a single mom, but also as a human being going through different changes.