‘She Didn’t Say No’: Ashanti Played Coy When Asked If She’d Get Back Together with Nelly After Viral Dance Video, Fans Think Romance is on the Horizon

Grammy award-winner Ashanti was the latest guest on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” alongside Morris Chestnut Tuesday, Dec. 13, and things certainly got hot in there after she was asked about romantically reuniting with rapper ex-boyfriend Nelly.

During the show’s fan questions segment, Ashanti was met by two fans through a video call who wanted an inside scoop about her thoughts on fans shipping her once again with Nelly following their performance of “Body On Me” during an “Under the Mistletoe” concert in Glendale, Arizona.

Ashanti and Nelly performing at “Under the Mistletoe” Concert (Photo: @mhorta33/Instagram)

While the “Foolish” singer was busy laughing at the question, Cohen chimed in, stating, “People online want you and Nelly to get back together. It’s all I’m saying.”

Once Ashanti finally collected herself, she started seeing a lot of comments from individuals who had been wishing for them to find their way back together, and also noted that they are in a much better place than before.

“It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” Ashanti began. “What I will say is we’re in a better place, you know, because before it was …”

Here she paused and began punching a closed fist onto her open hand, pantomiming how the two went back and forth quite often. Ashanti quickly continued, “But, you know, we’re cool now.”

“We had some conversations, so it’s cool,” she added.

Though it seemed as if the questions for Ashanti were over, Cohen brought back up his original point by asking, “But you’re not getting back together?” Which left her bug-eyed and completely speechless.

Ashanti’s act of not confirming or denying the chances of a love spark gave fans additional hope in potentially seeing the early 2000s power couple become one again.

“I would love to see those two back together. They were a beautiful couple”

“She didn’t say no”



Ashanti and Nelly dated on and off for 11 years after meeting in 2003 at a Grammy Award press conference. They officially called it quits back in 2014, and while no one outside of their close circle specifically knows what caused their split, Ashanti stated in a 2015 interview on “The Meredith Vieira Show” that she had been betrayed.

“I think sometimes people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed,” she shared.

Both individuals would go on and experience different relationships throughout the years, but as of now they both seem to be single. Although there’s been no evidence linking them to be making their way back to one another, fans continue to dream for romantic reconciliation one day.