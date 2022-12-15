‘He Has His Dad’s Whole Face’: Ja Rule’s Son is All Grown Up and Fans are Seeing Double

Rapper Jeffrey “Ja-Rule” Atkins and his son Jeffrey Atkins Jr. sent social media fans into a frenzy after Ja Rule’s wife, Aisha Atkins, uploaded a photo of two of her loves to her Instagram page.

Ja-Rule and Jeffrey Atkins Jr. @mizzrule/Instagram

Atkins captioned the photo of the two next to each other, smiling from ear to ear as they faced a camera. “#mytwins❤️❤️”

The mother-of-three’s photo received over 47,000 likes and had around 230 comments. Most comments mentioned how much Ja Rule and his oldest son favored each other.

“Did mama birth him or daddy? Lol he is his daddy’s twin [heart eyes]”



“Ja Rule son look more like Ja Rule than Ja Rule look like Ja Rule”



“He has his dad’s whole face!”



Atkins Jr. was born June 28, 2000, which makes him 22 years old. The young adult graduated high school in 2019, and soon after began to follow in his father’s footsteps with music, doing work to pave his own way as an artist with a different sound than his father’s.

He has over 40,000 followers on Instagram and uses his account to show off his unique fashion sense as well as music.

Fans can stream the rising artist’s new song, “The World Ends with Sin,” on Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud and YouTube.

Viewers also are able to see a more in-depth side of him by rewatching episodes of “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York,” where the then 19-year-old opened up to viewers about his lifestyle.

In an “Growing Up Hip Hop” interview, Atkins Jr. explained why he chose to come on the show in the first place and what fans could expect. “I want to share my story because I think it’s cool and I guess it’s unique and what’s real will prosper; you feel me.”

He continued, “You can expect a lot of lit s–t with me and my bros, meeting up with a lot of family, having fun.”