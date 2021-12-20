‘I Like to Give Them Stuff That Is More Meaningful’: Ja Rule Explains How Gifting His Children NFTs for Christmas Sets Them Up to Make Future Investments

Ja Rule is proudly riding the crypto wave this Christmas.

While most are exchanging the season’s most coveted items and luxury trinkets, Ja Rule is instead taking a different approach to his gift-giving. “I want to get my kids into the NFT space. I think I want to do that for them this Christmas,” said the rapper in a Page Six interview ahead of the holiday.

Rapper and tech enthusiast Ja Rule and his three children Jordan, Brittney and Jeffrey. (Photos: @jarule/Instagram, @brittasja/Instagram)

In recent years the Murder Inc. artist has emerged as a bit of a tech enthusiast always looking for ways to build capital in the digital space. In 2019 he launched the ICONN app, which is described as an entertainment marketplace where anyone is able to book their favorite bands and artists. But after Ja Rule’s entaglement in the Fyre Fest scandal in 2017, the app has yet to prove itself trustworthy to music fans or lucrative for him.

Still, the rapper who grew up a Jehovah’s Witness says it is never too late or early to begin adapting a wealth-building mindset. Enter the NFT (nonfungible tokens), which essentially are unique digital assets (artwork, music, tweets, virtual trading cards etc.) that are housed on a blockchain, a kinda of digital ledger. “The kids are big now … I like to give them stuff that [is] more meaningful now in the financial world, and in the investment world,” he explained. Ja Rule and his wife of 20 years, Aisha Murray, share three children — Brittney Aja Atkins, 24, Jeffrey Jr., 20, and Jordan, 16.

“I probably will give them some cool NFTs and get them into the art world,” he added. “It is an investment, stuff that they can have to watch and grow with them as they are getting older because it’s gonna be a great investment.”

Ja Rule has already proved he is committed to seeing things through in the NFT world. In September he and co-founders Robert Testagrossa and James Cropcho launched NFT marketplace Flipkick.io. But that’s not all; the rapper has plans of cashing in on his opportunity to make his own cryptocurrency available to the public.

“I haven’t launched it or anything yet but I guess this is going to be my coming-out party, because I just mentioned it,” he said in September. “It’s really a social token that I have with a company called ICONN. I just haven’t launched it yet, but it’s definitely ready to go.”

