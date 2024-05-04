‘Oh, He Needs to Come Save Me’: Fans Are Stunned to Find Out What ‘Black Power Ranger’ Walter E. Jones Looks Like Now at Age 57

Walter E. Jones, otherwise known as the “Black Power Ranger” from the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” is going for still maintaining his boyish good looks decades after the series ended.

The 1990s television show was a popular children’s program about teenage superheroes who fought villains.

Jones shared a TikTok video of a fan taking note of his youthful looks on May 1. He filmed himself listening to the video as he corrected the fan after she noted that he was 53, a fact that would probably shock the fan even more.

Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” (Photo: @walterejones / TikTok / @powerrangers / Instagram)

Jones used his hands to reveal that he’s actually 57 in his video, as the female fan said, “If Black don’t crack was a person, it would be the Black Ranger.” He smiled, listening to her sweet remarks and placing his hand over his chest.

The woman then pointed to a picture of the “Mighty Morphin Power Ranger” from 1993 as well as a recent picture of Jones, and he looks good.

At one point, the fan exclaimed, “Like, the math is not mathing. For it to be 31 years later, and you still look like this? That is insane.”

The fan added that the actor could still play his old character and relate to the kids. “Salute to you, Walter E. Jones, forever our favorite ranger.”

People on social media were shocked to see how good Jones looks in his 50s, and the ladies did not hold back with their comments.

“Oh he needs to come save me,” joked one X user. “Omgggg when I say where’s unc this is wtf I mean !!! He can mighty morph Into this cat,” echoed another.

One fan wrote, “Sir, please. You haven’t aged in decades!!”

Other responses were more metaphoric, including one who said, “I need his megazord.”

My childhood… Walter E Jones is legit but this scene is comedy https://t.co/wMwwZj1gsx — KURO (@KingKuro215) December 12, 2021

Jones left the show after two seasons over a pay disparity. During a sit-down with the former “Red Power Ranger,” actor Austin St. John on “Fanward,” Jones revealed that some of the cast had changed their minds after originally agreeing to stick together over contract negotiations.

“Well, different people for different reasons changed their minds,” he recalled in January 2023, adding that the cast members in question were Amy Jo, David Yost and Jason Frank.

“But we wanted to stand up for ourselves,” Jones continued. “Because we felt like we were being bullied, and we felt like we deserved more and that we’d earned the right to be treated like professional actors.”

Jones went on to act in other projects for the franchise including “Power Rangers Lost Galaxy,” “Power Rangers Wild Force” and “Life After Power Rangers.”

He’s also had roles in “House Party,” and worked behind the camera as a crew member of the 2011 film “Warrior” and 2012’s “Chronicle.” He is also active on the Comic-Con circuit.

Netflix brought back the show in 2023 for the 30th anniversary special called “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.”