‘Go Back’: Fans Believe Waka Flocka’s Appreciation Post Is a Dig at Estranged Wife Tammy Rivera

Fans are speculating that rapper Juaquin “Waka Flocka” Malphurs is sending shots to his estranged wife, Tammy Rivera, in his most recent Instagram post.

The 36-year-old uploaded a photo of himself sitting on a flight of stairs with the caption “When somebody appreciate you, ya time, ya hustle, ya past, and patiently waiting for the future man you gotta keeper 🤍 BS23”

Waka Flocka. (Photo: @wakaflocka/Instagram)





Although Flocka’s post received over 25,000 likes, which implied that individuals either related to it or enjoyed his upload, many individuals decided to bring up Rivera under his comment section, claiming he seemingly did not appreciate her during their relationship that was marked by his infidelities and ultimately a divorce filing.

Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka dance together at their wedding reception. (Photo: @charliesangelll/Instagram)

“Lmao he been sending messages to Tammy for a while now”



“Go back to Tammy”



“Who you talking about? Tammy?”

This isn’t the first time fans have chosen to get on the “No Hands” rapper’s case and equated one of his posts as an indirect message to Rivera.

Back in October fans brought up Rivera after the Georgia native gave his 3.6 million Instagram followers some second-hand advice on dating.

Flocka shared a quote that read, “If someone is not for you, God will never let you be at peace w/ them.” His message sent the wrong message to folks who criticized his re-post and even brought up the rapper’s infidelities.

Flocka and Rivera have a long history that dates all the way back to 2011. The pair met in Miami and would later marry in 2014. Their tumultuous relationship was on display for all to see by way of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”



In 2016, Rivera decided to separate from her husband after learning about his unfaithfulness, however, she chose to give their marriage another try just a few months later. Their journey uncovering patche-up hurts can be seen through We TV’s hit show “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” which they starred on in 2019.

However, not everything lasts forever, for three years later Rivera broke news on her Instagram live in March 2022 that she and Flocka decided to go their own ways for good.

While they are no longer a couple, Flocka and Rivera are still making money moves together with their hit reality TV show, “Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka.”