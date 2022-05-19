‘If Someone Owed You 200K Would You Let That Slide’: ‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Released From Jail After Being Arrested for Grand Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay Off $250K Watch

Up-and-coming actor Demetrius Flenory Jr., better known as Lil Meech, who rose to fame for portraying his father, Demetrius Flenory of Black Mafia Family in Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s “BMF” series adaptation, has been released from jail after he was arrested for grand theft after allegedly trying to steal a $250,000 luxury watch.

According to TMZ, which initially broke the news, the alleged robbery occurred in February 2021, when Lil Meech put down his $80,000 platinum Rolex toward payment on the new Richard Millie watch at Miami’s Haimov Jewelers.

The 22-year-old was accused of not paying the remaining balance of $200,000 and was booked on two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud on March 14, 2022. Authorities also revealed that the young actor tried to exchange the watch for another Richard Millie watch at a different location despite not paying off his previous balance.

When police contacted the star and advised him to turn himself in, he reportedly hung up the phone. “So we wrote up a warrant,” Miami police spokesman Michael Vega told the Miami Herald. Lil Meech ultimately turned himself in at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center.

The jeweler that accused the young star of theft took to his Instagram Stories, where they addressed the incident shortly after the report began circulating on social media. “Haimov jewelers is a family business. You cannot trade a watch that wasn’t paid for to another jeweler and take the next jeweler’s watch and not pay them as well,” the statement read.

“We all work hard for our money and do clean business. We reached out many many times but you ignore,” the post claimed. “If someone owed you 200K would you let that slide? We put our blood sweat and tears into making this business successful. We came from the bottom!”

Flenory since has been charged with two counts of first-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, all of which are felonies. He made bond, which was set at $150,000.

He has yet to speak publicly about his arrest but shared a comments-restricted post on Instagram, seemingly unbothered by his brief encounter with the law. “I BE IN THE LOOP…” the actor captioned the photo gallery.