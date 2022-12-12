‘She Better Get to Him Before Amy’: Garcelle Beauvais Seemingly Shoots Her Shot at Temporary GMA Replacement Host Amid TJ Holmes Scandal

It seems one particular Hollywood beauty is eyeing the latest anchor to fill in for T.J. Holmes on “GMA3,” the third-hour broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Holmes was suspended from the top American morning show, amid an alleged affair scandal with co-host Amy Robach, but not everyone is upset about the change.

Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

Model-turned-actress and now talk show host Garcelle Beauvais, 56, approves.

On Friday, Dec. 9, Beauvais tweeted “Well hello,” as a remark to an article about the replacement, prominently featuring the new journalist DeMarco Morgan, 44, who would temporarily be taking over Holmes’ role during an ABC conduct investigation.

One of her followers said to the star “back away from my man.”

Another applauded her effort, saying, “Shooters f##kin SHOOT.”

One person said, “She Better Get to Him Before Amy.”

The reality star from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” continued to engage other Twitter trolls, all going gaga over the Oklahoma native, saying, “Ha!!! ABC doesn’t want a distraction and they give us him…girl I’m distracted.”

“The Talk” co-host is currently single, after divorcing her ex-husband, Michael Nilon. The pair, which married in 2011 and called it splits last year, have a set of teenage twins, Jaid and Jax. Recently she told Andy Cohen, the creator and producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise, she went to The Cannes Film Festival to “look for a husband,” Page Six reports.

Morgan was not the first choice to fill in for the popular Holmes. Gio Benitez initially co-hosted with Stephanie Ramos, and now Ramos and Morgan are gracing the set together.

Ramos said on a segment featuring Dr. Jennifer Ashton, “We’re filling in for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.”

One week after TJ Holmes and Amy Robach went viral for lightly joking about the week they had been through after word of their affair was released, they are still out on GMA3. Stephanie Ramos and DeMarco Morgan are subbing in. No word from ABC on when they’ll return. 👀 pic.twitter.com/shUpv2QzZ1 — JMK 🟢 🗞️ (@JMKTVShow) December 9, 2022

Prior to coming to ABC, Morgan worked for rival network CBS and seems to be getting positive approvals.

GMA looking for another scandal cause who wouldn’t fold for DeMarco Morgan? I mean look at him… #GMA3 pic.twitter.com/Dn1mPYfuez — Call me Raph, not Ralph (@rayrock90) December 9, 2022

DeMarco Morgan fine fine fine — Luxap (@Luxuryaxp) December 11, 2022

DeMarco Morgan looks 10x better than TJ.



Y’all was calling that man fine and that’s how I know y’all don’t know the meaning of the word. — Eulalie Hicks (@hippolytaschaos) December 10, 2022

Morgan is 44 years old, a graduate of Jackson State University and Columbia University and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

So Good Morning America host TJ Holmes is going to be replaced by DeMarcoMorgan who is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity & an HBCU (Jackson State) Grad. Yes cohost Amy Robach is in trouble again! pic.twitter.com/PKEdR6YBoD — Dr. L. Edwards (@Harvarddoc32) December 9, 2022

According to Us Weekly, before the morning time casting switch, Robach and Holmes had been “arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day.

“The GMA staff, for the most part, all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating. Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months,” the insider added.

On Monday, Dec. 5, ABC executives decided to pull them from the show, taking them off “GMA3,” pending an investigation into their alleged affair.