T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Shocking Relationship Reveal Deemed A ‘Distraction’ Days After the Hosts Were On-Air Seemingly Unfazed By the Scandal

After days of reports regarding a consensual romantic relationship between ABC-TV’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the network has decided to temporarily remove the pair from co-hosting duties for “GMA3,” effective Monday, Dec. 5.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach (Pictured: Screenshot from GMA3)

ABC News President Kim Goodwin made the decision while on an editorial call, calling their situation an “internal and external distraction,” according to TMZ.

Goodwin added that their relationship wasn’t in violation of company policy. The decision comes down to doing away with any distraction caused by news over the relationship. “We stop the whispering in the hallways,” she said. “You know we can’t operate with gossip, speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

Holmes and Robach’s co-hosts Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez replaced them on Monday’s episode of the show that airs Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. EST.

The two co-anchor’s absence may come as a shock to some because they were seen together on air Friday, Dec. 2, seemingly unbothered amid affair rumors that were released two days before.

“You know it’s too bad it’s Friday; it’s been a great week!” Holmes joked during their Friday segment.

News site Daily Mail first broke the exclusive story about their romance by publishing PDA photos of the duo, despite each being married to others for over 12 years.

“T.J. and Amy’s friendship evolved in June, if not before, ‘when filming the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for ABC and staff were bussing about the intimacy between them,’ ” wrote the outlet.

Both Robach and Holmes married their respective partners in 2010, however once news surrounding their romance was revealed, a source confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that they both have been separated from their spouses since August.

Robach and her husband, actor Andrew Shue, had been in preparation to announce their split before her and Holmes’ romance was revealed. The two were reportedly already on the outs when they sold their shared apartment in September. Entertainment Weekly reported, “Their divorce is expected to be settled soon.”

As for Holmes, he may not currently be separated from his wife, attorney Marilee Fiebig, however he reportedly still was with her when he was having a reported three-year affair with “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh in 2016, while he was just a “GMA” correspondent.

Singh and Holmes reportedly confided in Robach “about their infidelity.”

“Amy was the person they went to talk about their affair and marriages,” an insider told Page Six.

Fiebig reportedly found out about Holmes’ infidelity with Singh in 2019 after uncovering numerous emails between the two. The 45-year-old journalist then decided to end his affair and work on his marriage with his wife.

However, things reportedly turned sour yet again after Fiebig discovered her husband’s affair with Robach through a very intimate birthday card Robach gifted him in August — which may have prompted their separation.

A source told Page Six, “It brought back the old Natasha drama. She couldn’t trust him anymore.”

Neither Holmes nor Robach have made a statement regarding ABC’s decision.