‘Don’t Sugarcoat It for Us’: Tiny Harris’ Post Showing Love to LaTocha Scott Quickly Derails When Fans Call BS

Tiny Harris’ intentions came under questioning by fans after she uploaded a video of her former Xscape group member LaTocha Scott singing a mashup of two songs for a Taco Tuesday concert.

Xscape members (L-R): Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott, LaTocha Scott (Photo: Officialxscape/Instagram)

Harris re-posted an eight-minute video originally uploaded by @xscapefans on Instagram, showing Scott singing the gospel song “How Excellent” that smoothly transitioned into the popular R&B song “Who Can I Run To.”

Harris’ post was accompanied by a sweet caption noting how proud she is of her sister.

“I love seeing our sister @iamlatocha happy doing what she loves getting back to her roots. Whether we are together or apart we will always support her & her endeavors. Sending love always!!!”

Although Harris’ message spoke kindly of her sister, many believed the mom-of-four’s post seemed a bit shady due to the ladies’ most recent interactions with one another through social media and in person.

“I smell the fakeness through my phone.”

“After all that pettiness? Keep that support on yo side miss mamas.”



“Nah, don’t sugarcoat it for us, sis. You let too much media evidence of y’all dislike for her.”

Scott’s rendition of the two songs were also met with criticism, further prompting fans to speculate Harris’ motive.

“So I’m wondering is this to be shady because even LaTocha herself didn’t post the video [thinking emoji] is this even genuine or shade?”

The ladies of Xscape haven’t been able to shield themselves away from gossip blogs and fans’ perspectives since Scott’s departure from the Xscape tour.

The quartet, which is currently a trio, made headlines for brewing drama in November after Scott uploaded a photo of her wearing a completely different choice of dress than her bandmates for the Soul Train Awards.

As drama began to unfold, Scott returned to social media with a lengthy post, explaining she “didn’t get the memo” regarding her group’s outfit coordination due to her having her own personal stylist.

Once Scott’s post reached a close, she noted that she’d be removing herself from the group, in which Harris later uploaded a video of her rehearsing with Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott, seemingly in response to it stating, “Thu all the bs we still gone shine!”

Neither Harris nor Scott have responded to fans’ claims.