Savannah James Floors Fans with Beauty Routine, ‘She Could Have Been Out Here Stunting’

Savannah James continues to impress fans with her natural knack for all things beauty.

The entrepreneur is easily one of the most swooned-over basketball wives, with many of her husband, LeBron James’, fans saying that she is the epitome of a trophy wife.

Savannah James Photo: Mrs_savannahrj/Instagram

With just a glance at her Instagram page, it is evident that she loves to play with different makeup and hair looks. Her nearly two million followers have seen her test out long straight auburn tresses, below-the-shoulder red hair, blonde boho locs and her current ash blond look. She has also donned equally enticing fashion choices.

In a recent post, Savannah lifted the veil on her process of getting glammed to attend 2022’s Art Basel in Miami. In the clip, she is seen seated as a stylist pins up and curls her hair. The former owner of The Juice Spot is shown going through the various steps of her makeup routine. At the end, she reveals a flawless and subtly contoured look that had just the right amount of razzle dazzle to floor her fans.

“Oh she’s a makeup artist.”

“The fact that you coulda been out here stunting for the last 20 years and was super ducked off is the real flex.”

And, “We just don’t talk enough about how Savannah is THAT GIRL. And been it for a LONGGGGGG time,” were just a few of the comments under the post.

However, Savannah is equally adored for the ways she shows up for her and LeBron’s three children. The 36-year-old is often photographed alongside her famous husband as they cheer on their sons, Bronny and Bryce, at their respective high school basketball games. She and her twin, daughter Zhuri, have shared countless moments bonding over fashion, hair, and the 8-year-old’s love of dance.

And, of course, she is often photographed supporting the Los Angeles Lakers star. In an interview from 2018, LeBron spoke highly of his wife, who has been beside him his entire career. “We have been down since high school,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, while speaking of Savannah and their enduring relationship.

He continued, “Savannah was with me shooting in the gym when I [had] absolutely nothing. [Savannah] was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights. And she was there with me. You wouldn’t be talking to me right now if it weren’t for her.”