‘Out There Double Cheeked Up’: LeBron James’ Vacation Video Derails When Fans Take Notice of His Wife Savannah  

LeBron James is making the most of the off season by basking in the sun.

After failing to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in the past four years with the Los Angeles Lakers, James opted to treat himself and family and friends to a luxury vacation at the Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. The lavish, tropical location boasts oceanfront bungalows and villas and privacy fit for “King James” and his court.

(L-R) LeBron James and Savannah James Photo:@mrssavannahj/Instagram

The 37-year shared snippets of sunsets, extravagant dinners, toasts to the good life and much more in a montage video posted on social media. He captioned it, “Hey Life…I simply just wanna say, THANK YOU!”

Fans who have watched the 18-time NBA All Star for his near two-decade career felt the vacation was well-deserved despite the Lakers’ recent season.

“Gotta enjoy the fruits of your labor.”

“The goat finally getting some vacation time.”

“Enjoy bro I’m kinda hurt not seeing you in the playoffs rn but enjoy life em…BACK 2 WORK NEXT SEASON!”

But other comments narrowed in on one of the shortest snippets in the video. “Savannah out there double cheeked up,” commented a fan, taking notice of Savannah’s black bikini bottom that revealed her backside.

Several others responded to remark, writing, “He tried to speed past like we wasn’t gone peep,” “hit that pause button asap,” and “knew I couldn’t be the only one who peeped.”

The couple, which celebrated eight years of marriage in September, often leaves fans fawning over their looks. While Savannah captivated the attention of many, she wasn’t the only one showing off an enviable physique. While donning swim trunks, James proved he is still in playing shape, even though he has to wait until the regular season resumes in October.

As for the game, James has declared this season would be the last he would fail to make the playoffs.