‘Somebody Better Check on Irv’: Nelly and Ashanti Reunite for Performance, and Fans Bring up Irv Gotti

Irv Gotti’s recent admission about once being in love with Ashanti and “hurt” by her relationship with rapper Nelly during a recent appearance on “Drink Champs” made him the butt of internet jokes for days. The laughs haven’t let up yet, especially after the “Foolish” singer made a surprise appearance at the “Country Grammar” emcee’s recent show.

Social media users are cackling and calling for a wellness check on the Murder Inc co-founder after the former couple was spotted on stage during a show in Oakland, California, for a duet of their 2008 hit single “Body on Me.” The two were spotted pretty close, seemingly enjoying their musical reunion.

(L) Nelly and Ashanti and (R) Irv Gotti. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The “Foolish” singer wore a pink bodysuit with a black belt, fishnet stocks, and white ankle boots, while Nelly sported an all-black ensemble of leather pants and a T-shirt. Fans were excited to see the two performing together, including one Instagram user who asked, “Anybody else miss them together?!”

However, most of the focus was around Irv, who recently shared that he learned of Nelly and Ashanti’s relationship while watching a basketball game on television. “You wanna hear how I found out?” Irv asked N.O.R.E. during the Aug. 6 episode.

“This was God wanting me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. ‘Oh my God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium?’ ‘We just found out what the commotion is: Nelly has walked in with Ashanti,’” he shared.

The internet roasted the veteran producer and continued to do so following the couple’s recent meet-up, including one user who wrote, “Irv somewhere punching holes in the wall.” “Somebody check on Irv lmao,” quipped another user. “Gotti finding out the hard way again,” commented a third person. “I hope @irvgotti187 don’t see this! Y’all tryna give that man a heart attack! Y’all know he’s obsessed!”

Nelly and Ashanti were linked together in 2003 and quietly dated for a little over a decade. They officially called it quit in 2013. They remained apart but reunited during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s “Verzuz” last September.