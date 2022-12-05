‘Main Character Energy’: Fans Go Crazy After Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia James Takes on Karaoke, Alicia Keys Responds

Over the years, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade has showcased how talented she is in various avenues, including soccer, ballet, and effortlessly throwing shade.

Recently, Kaavia James surprised fans after the 4-year-old decided to dabble in karaoke at her family’s Thanksgiving dinner. The event, which took place at what appeared to be Union and Wade’s home, occurred on Nov. 24.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade stuns fans with her singing abilities. @gabunion/Instagram

Although Kaavia James’ shining moment happened during Thanksgiving, Union didn’t upload the compilation video on her Instagram page until days later, on Nov. 28.

In the post, Kaavia James is seen getting the crowd warmed up by saying while standing next to Union, “Let’s get this party started.”

As the clip continued, fans caught a glimpse of the pre-schooler belting out the lyrics to two different songs, including Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” and “Let It Go,” which was featured on Disney’s “Frozen.”

In addition to the recording, Union expressed in the caption how amazed she is by her daughter. The actress wrote, “Who is this lil karaoke and what has she done with @kaaviajames ?!?! I cannnnnnnt.”

As fans viewed the upload, many pointed out that Kaavia James has star quality.

“Kaavia is a natural born Star!”

“Main character energy.”

Our internet niece is EVERYTHING!!!

“You go Kaav I just love her!!!!”

“Chile, a star is born, you hear me? Get it Kaavia!”

On Nov. 30, during an interview with E News!, Keys shared her thoughts on Kaavia James’ cover of her 2012 hit song. The 41-year-old described how much it meant to her that her music inspires the younger generation.

Keys said, “That is everything. That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift. When you create music, I think you create it because, first of all, you have something to share and then you want people to feel it.”

She added, “So when these little girls and boys and grown folks sing ‘Girl on Fire’ with so much conviction and so much love, it reminds them that they are powerful, they are possible, they are on fire.”