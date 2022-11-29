Ciara’s Fans Are Left Stunned After the Singer Showcases Her Toned Physique In This Black Number: ‘It’s Giving Nothing but Natural’

Ciara‘s body became a topic of discussion recently after the singer uploaded a behind-the-scenes compilation video of her latest photoshoot on her Instagram page.

In the post shared on Nov. 25, Ciara showcased her athletic figure in a black bodysuit, thigh-high boots, and a leather jacket as she seductively posed for the camera in various places of the studio.

Ciara shares a compilation behind-the-scenes video from her latest photo shoot. Photo:@ciara/Instagram

In addition to the clip, Ciara promoted a slowed-down rendition of her hit single “Better Thangs” with Summer Walker. The entrepreneur added the audio to the video and wrote the caption, “Put the beat on Simmer. #BetterThangs #SlowMix.”

As fans viewed the upload, many couldn’t help but rave over Ciara’s toned body. A handful of individuals even went as far as to mention that the “Goodies” vocalist didn’t look like she had three kids.

Ciara shares a 5-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, and a 2-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson, with her husband, Russell Wilson. Ciara also has an 8-year-old son, Future Wilburn, with rapper Future.

“Serving body hunny..Three kids where.”

“It’s giving nothing but natural.”

“The bodyyyy (fire emoji).”

“The body of someone who has had 3 kids!! Yes ma’am!!”

“I don’t care what nobody say Ciara is goalsss af.”

In 2018, Ciara revealed how she lost 50 pounds following her 65-pound weight gain after giving birth to her daughter Sienna. In an interview with People magazine, the “1,2 Step” songstress claimed the reason behind her weight loss was because she worked out multiple times a day.

Ciara said, “I would wake up, breastfeed, then get Future ready for school. Then after I take him to school, come back and work out. Then after I work out, breastfeed and go back and get Future from school. Come back and breastfeed, then go work out again.”

Also, in the conversation, Ciara added that she eats “burgers and fries” in moderation despite it being her go-to meals. She said, “I’ve definitely been picking up more burgers and fries. Life is just so much better that way! I just do things in moderation.”

