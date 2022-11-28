‘Sound like a Wrestling Plot Line’: Security Breaks Up Tense Confrontation Between AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill and Rapper Bow Wow One Month After the Rapper Sent Flirtatious Tweets Online

It appears that Bow Wow may have met his match after AEW wrestler Jade Cargill confronted the rapper on Nov. 20.

The incident with Bow Wow occurred in Miami, Florida, at the FTX Arena during what appeared to be a meet and greet. Bow Wow was in town for his tour, The Millennium Tour Turned Up. The show also featured other artists, including Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby Valentino, Sammie, etc.

AEW wrestler Jade Cargill confronts Bow Wow at his Millennium Tour meet and greet in Miami. (Photos: @shadmoss/Instagram, @jadecargill/Instagram)

In a clip shared by Instagram user @pierre.pope, Cargill and two of her friends — who appeared to be fellow wrestlers Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan from The Baddie Section — were seen screaming and charging toward Bow Wow as security tried to deescalate the situation by standing between both parties.

The event took a turn when one of the women tried to throw popcorn in the “Let Me Hold You” emcee’s face. The video ended with security picking up and removing Cargill’s friends from the scene while another security guard is seen escorting the 30-year-old out.

It is unclear what caused the recent incident between Bow Wow and Cargill or if it was a part of a wrestling skit.

As the clip circulated online, many fans assumed that the group was filming an AEW wrestling promo, given the cameraman in the recording and the minimum details provided to the public about the incident.

“This has to be a paid promotion because why are you trying to fight a man.”

“Sound like a wrestling plot line.”

“That’s just a promo, Y’all never watched wrestling before?”

“Looks like they clearly filming a fake promo scene.”

“This more than likely is an AEW wrestling promo that sets up a storyline.”

This isn’t the first time Bow Wow and Cargill have crossed paths. Last month, the “Shorty Like Mine” lyricist tried to ask the mother of one out on a date on Twitter. While talking about his future interest in the wrestling community, He wrote, “After my first win, I just wanna take you out somewhere,@Jade_Cargill.”

Immediately following Bow Wow’s advances, Cargill, who is married to former baseball player Brandon Phillips, turned him down by saying, “You can’t afford me, Bow. Thanks, but no thanks.”