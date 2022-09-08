‘Marriage Is a Lot’: Kandi Burruss Hits Back at Fan Who Called Her Selfish for Not Wanting Her Husband Todd to Remarry If Something Were to Happen to Her 

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker‘s relationship made headlines recently after the 46-year-old addressed a fan on Twitter who called her selfish for not wanting her husband to remarry if she unexpectedly passed away.

Burruss’ sentiments came up during the season finale of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on Sept. 5 after the Xscape singer was seen hanging out with her mother, Joyce Jones. During the discussion, Burruss brought up the topic of “estate planning” and the trust fund she will set aside for her children and Tucker.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Photo:@kandi/Instagram

Burruss has a daughter, Riley Burruss, 20, from a previous relationship and shares two children with Tucker: a son Ace Tucker, 6, and a 2-year-old daughter, Blaze Tucker.

Details regarding the estate aren’t finalized, but in the clip Burruss claimed she didn’t want Tucker to remarry because she doesn’t want the potential spouse to gain “legal rights to anything” that was meant to be passed down to their children.

Burruss said, “If tragedy were to strike, I would prefer that he stayed single. He could be in a relationship but never marry. Meaning, that person never has legal rights to anything that could possibly go to our kids.”

Kandi and Mama Joyce discuss the kids trust fund. Do you agree with Mama Joyce? 👀 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/NDv2lg1e7n — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) September 5, 2022

She added, “They can date and have fun but they will never get none.”

Following her remarks, a Twitter user called out Burruss and alleged that the reality star was being selfish for wanting Tucker to remain legally single. That person wrote, “@Kandi selfish as hell sayin if she dies Todd should never marry again? What kind of love is that? #rhoa.”

Once Burruss caught wind of the tweet, she stated that if the roles were reversed, she would do the same thing. The “Don’t Think I’m Not” vocalist said, “I wouldn’t marry again if something happened to him. I didn’t say he couldn’t date but marriage is a lot.”

I wouldn’t marry again if something happened to him. I didn’t say he couldn’t date but marriage is a lot. https://t.co/HiBpsZ5RJA — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) September 5, 2022

As Burruss’ tweet went viral and began circulating online, many agreed with her choice of wanting to remain single and why she wanted Tucker to do the same. A handful of people also mentioned that marriage in general is a lot of work.

“I don’t think she’s saying its because she wouldn’t wanna move on.. Shes saying marriage is alot. So to be someone elses wife again…..yeah no . Lol I understand.”

“I wouldn’t either. My husband is my soulmate & when it’s REAL, you can’t even fathom someone else. EVER. Even if I could, I’d be spending my entire life trying to replicate what I had & that’s impossible. I don’t even get turned on by any other man so … yeah. A lot of yall wouldn’t understand that though.”

“That ain’t selfish at all. She didn’t say she would never love or have a partner again. MARRIAGE is A LOT!”

“I feel her marriage is a lot and it ain’t for everybody. Once you learn it’s not for you why do it again. I feel her.”

Burruss and Tucker have been married since 2014.