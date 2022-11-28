‘I Hope Cory Has Love and Support’: Tia Mowry’s Holiday Video with Her Family Goes Left When Fans Bring Up Cory  

Tia Mowry recently took to Instagram to show fans how she spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her family as a newly single woman.

The actress is currently going through a divorce with her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict. Tia and Cory, who share two children, have been together since 2000 and ultimately got married in April 2008.

Tia Mowry’s holiday video with her family has fans mentioning her estranged husband Cory Hardrict. @tiamowry/Instagram

On Oct. 4, Tia announced she was ending her 14-year marriage in a social media post after news outlets reported that the “Sister, Sister” star had filed for divorce earlier that day. Although details surrounding the split are limited, Tia has requested joint custody of the pair’s two children, Cree Hardrict, 11, and 4-year-old Cairo Hardrict.

In the Instagram video shared on Nov. 25, Tia and her children were seen spending the Thanksgiving holiday in Napa, California, with her twin sister Tamera Mowry and their entire family.

The guests included the twins’ mother, Darlene Mowry, father, Timothy Mowry, brother Tahj Mowry, Tamera’s husband former journalist Adam Housley, and their two children, Aden Housley and Ariah Housley.

The compilation clip showcased Tia participating in various activities. The list includes walking outdoors with Tamera, prepping and cooking a meal with her mother, Darlene, drinking wine with her siblings, and taking tons of photos with her family.

In addition to the post, Tia wrote the caption, “Nothing but love. Happy Thanksgiving from me and mine! PS – you can see there was lots of wine.”

As fans viewed the upload, many expressed how heartwarming it was to see the entire family come together for the holiday.

“This was beautiful to watch!!! Family rules! Thank you for sharing.”

“I love seeing y’all all together.”

Tia Mowry spends Thanksgiving with her entire family in Napa California. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

“Picture worth a thousand words.”

“Nothing but LOVE overflowing…… this is such a beautiful blessing to see!”

“I love this so much God bless you and your beautiful family @[email protected]”

Among the previous remarks, others brought up Tia’s estranged husband, Cory. A couple of social media users sent well-wishes to “The All American: Homecoming” actor as he spent his Thanksgiving without his wife and kids.

One wrote, “I hope Cory has love and support this Thanksgiving as well.” Another said, “Aww blessings to Cory.”

Tia’s holiday post comes a week after Cory uploaded a cryptic video regarding his split from the “Family Reunion” star. In an Instagram Live stream shared on Nov. 17, Cory was seen silently driving and listening to Nas’ latest track, “Reminisce.”

The songs lyrics said, “Reminisce. Relationships ain’t the prettiest. I was stuck on the silliness. Was it love that I was really in? We don’t know until it really end, but then it’s too late. Reminisce.”

Cory uploaded the clip the day Tia opened up about their separation on the “Today” show. The 44-year-old claimed that her breaking point occurred in therapy after realizing that she needed to focus on her happiness.

She said, “And when you really start to work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth. Then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening.”

Since then, no other details have been revealed at this time.