Fans React After Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Announce That They Have Welcomed Their First Child Together: ‘I’m So Happy for Those Two’

Congratulations are in order for Jhené Aiko and Big Sean.

The couple, dating now since 2016 after collaborating on numerous projects, including their joint album Twenty88, announced on their social media accounts that they welcomed their first child together.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean reveal that they welcomed their first child together: Noah Hasani. Photo:@jheneaiko/Instagram

Aiko, who has a teenage daughter with Omarion Grandberry’s brother O’Ryan Grandberry, gave birth to son Noah Hasani Anderson on Nov. 8. The “While We’re Young” singer took to her Instagram page to reveal the news.

While sharing intimate photos before and after her birth, Aiko informed her followers about the entire birthing process. She wrote, “11/08/22 Noah Hasani after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani.”

Following Aiko’s post, Big Sean shared the announcement on his page by uploading similar photos as the “Wading” songstress, along with a touching caption.

The rapper wrote, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22.”

Big Sean and his son Noah Hasani Photo:@bigsean/Instagram

As both posts began circulating online, many fans sent well-wishes to Aiko and Big Sean.

“Congratulations to them, they look so good together.”

“I’m so happy for those two congratulations on your baby boy.”

“Awe so beautiful congratulations to them.”

“Congratulations! Omg sooo adorable love these type of moments.”

“Congratulations Jhene and Sean! What a blessing!!!!”

Aiko and Big Sean announced they were expecting their first child in July by sharing photos from what appeared to be the singer’s maternity photo shoot.

A few months later on Oct. 13, Aiko and Big Sean revealed the sex of their baby during a performance in Los Angeles, California. On Oct. 16, Aiko shared on her Instagram page that the couple had a baby shower with their family and friends.

While sharing a compilation video from the event, Aiko wrote so thankful for all of our beautiful friends and family who came out to shower our baby with love what a perfect day it was! We love you so, so much.”