‘They Can Do No Wrong’: Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Recreate ’90s Film Scenes for Their New Music Video

Big Sean‘s fans were feeling nostalgic on Dec. 16 after the rapper shared the ’90s Black cinema-themed visual for his single “Body Language” featuring girlfriend Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign. This latest track is off of Sean’s “Detroit 2” album, released in September.

The lyricist based the video’s plot around 1993’s cult classic “Poetic Justice,” starring Janet Jackson and 2Pac. Sean portrays the late rapper’s role as Jhene stars as his love interest. Throughout the four minutes, Ty Dolla $ign makes brief appearances as visual scenes are gradually transitioned into vignettes from other Black romantic films such as “Waiting to Exhale,” “The Best Man,” and “Love Jones.”

Both Sean and Jhene shared the visual clips while promoting the single on their respective social media accounts. The rapper wrote, “Know it’s a lot on ya mind, but I need ya focus now! Body Language music video out now @Jheneaiko n @tydollasign 🔥🔥🔥 #Detroit2. Run this up, this one of them ones 🌎🤟🏾🌹🔥.”

The “Triggered” singer said, “‘body language’ @bigseanfeat. @JheneAiko & @tydollasign visual out now @vevo ✨.”

Many fans applauded the couple for their creativity and taking them back in time.

“Omg this is so dope! So many nostalgic movie moments 😍”

“Y’all killed it … I loved every part ❤️”

“I love this #oldschool feel ✨Poetic Justice 💯”

“They can do no wrong in my eyes❤️❤️”

“Come on classic 90s black cinema.”

A couple of fans pointed out Jhene’s quick homage to the “Waiting to Exhale” iconic scene where Angela Bassett’s character burns her estranged husband’s car along with his other personal items after he asked for a divorce. One commended the singer’s performance.



“Angela Bassett tease we see you girl 😍.”

Another questioned how the scene made it into the clip. “How did the waiting to exhale scene get in there 😭 🔥 tho.”

Coincidentally, hours before the video was released Angela commemorated the 25th anniversary of the film by sharing an Instagram post.

“Hey everybody you good? I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since #waitingtoexhale came out. We made some magic on that set, didn’t we?”

The film also starred Whitney Houston, Lela Rochon, and Loretta Devine.