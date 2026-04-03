‘Respect Your Elders’: Jill Scott Exposes the Tense Moment She Met the ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin and Got a Brutal Reality Check She Never Saw Coming

Aretha Franklin didn’t hand out respect — she made you earn it.

For Jill Scott, meeting the Queen of Soul for the first time was a lesson in exactly that. What started as starstruck excitement quickly turned into a triggering moment that tested her, challenged her, and ultimately taught her one of the biggest lessons of her career — a story fans may never forget.

Jill Scott once fetched hot dogs for Aretha Franklin just to earn a moment of acknowledgment from the Queen of Soul — and never got it. (Photo: by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

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For singers coming up in the shadow of giants, respect can look a lot like homework, and admiration can come with instructions — sometimes very specific ones.

During an interview on the NPR “Fresh Air” podcast, Scott spoke about younger artists coming to her for advice, declaring, “I really love this auntie life.”

“Wherever I can help, I am into it,” she shared. “I’ve learned this, when somebody wants something from you, you give them a task. If they handle the task and do it well, then you can proceed.”

She recalled sending younger musicians to learn an album or to listen to it. This triggered a memory of her first meeting with Franklin that didn’t begin with guidance. Instead, Scott said, “Aretha Franklin sent me to get her two hot dogs with cooked onions and mustard.”

The request came without ceremony, and Scott followed it without hesitation — even though she believed she had the No. 1 album in the country at the time, “Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1.” She went to the corner store, picked up the food, and returned exactly as instructed, waiting politely for perhaps a conversation or some acknowledgment.

Now with a new No. 1 album, “To Whom It May Concern,” the singer said she didn’t recall Franklin eating the food she ordered.

😭 was aretha ever nice to anybody? wym she ain’t even eat the two hot dogs with onions and mustard??? https://t.co/Rs4vMFqAwu pic.twitter.com/NbV8cgGKCE — DE'RON 🌞 (@deronworld) April 1, 2026

“You gotta earn your stripes,” said Scott. “[Back] then I was like, ‘Aww, I wanted her to be nicer to me, to embrace me to tell me, you know, give me some advice and hold my hand a little bit,’ but that’s not what happened.”

When NPR posted the March 19 “Fresh Air” clip on Instagram, the comments poured in.

Jilly from Philly hopped in the comment and wrote, “This was a time when people still respected their elders. If she had asked me to wash her car, I would have, at least, gotten it done.. I’d probably ask a person to write a thing or create a thing; something pertaining to their dreams. We can guide without being in our ID. With all due RESPECT.”

Another admitted, “I most likely wouldn’t have done it.”

A third questioned the moment entirely: “Nah. What was the point of Aretha doing that? I don’t get it. We not pledging a Sorority or Fraternity here. Just be nice to folks. Cause acting like that can create villains.”

Others were blunter. One person declared, “Aretha tried to humble Jill I don’t like it,” while another sighed, “Never meet your heroes.”

A final commenter offered a different read entirely: “She ate those hotdogs! Don’t get it twisted!”

The reaction surprised no one familiar with Franklin’s reputation. Over the years, stories circulated about her fierce grip on her title and standing. She reportedly made Luther Vandross’ heart sink during their first phone call by insisting he address her as Ms. Franklin. She was similarly cold toward Natalie Cole, allegedly because the industry had begun positioning Cole as the next big thing.

“She gave me an icy stare and then turned her back on me,” Cole said. “It took me weeks to recover. I mean, this is the woman whom I revere! She began this make-believe feud that I still don’t understand. I give her the highest respect — then, now, and always.”

Franklin later took to Jet Magazine to suggest Cole lacked the vocal range to perform at her level, doubling down without apology.

The pattern continued publicly. At the 2014 White House “Women of Soul” celebration, when Patti LaBelle extended her hand mid-performance, Franklin left her hanging in front of the crowd.

Then, when Beyoncé crowned Tina Turner “The Queen” at the 2008 Grammys, Franklin responded with a formal statement, bypassing subtlety altogether: “I am not sure of whose toes I may have stepped on or whose ego I may have bruised…However, I dismissed it as a cheap shot for controversy.”

Even after her passing, on Aug. 16, 2018, at age 76, Franklin’s name remained in the headlines for complicated reasons. Mostly because, as nasty-spirited as she allegedly was, her home finances were not in order, and her estate was in shambles for years after her death.

Scott, for her part, has navigated her own difficult moments in the industry with other giants in the field. She previously spoke about feeling uncomfortable during a Tyler Perry project, where her character endured repeated jokes about how she looked. Rather than letting it define her, she reframed it as a lesson in resilience — proof that growth rarely arrives without some level of discomfort.

Her encounter with Franklin, she has suggested, taught her a similar lesson of paying dues, though she wouldn’t fully understand until years later. In Franklin’s world, respect wasn’t given — it was earned, one task at a time.