‘Knocked Me Out’: 90s Actress Spills About Steamy Robert De Niro Moment That Almost Went Beyond Acting and Left Her Breathless

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro is not only revered for his acting on-screen appearances, but the Academy Award winner is also being called an A-list smoocher.

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro is not just celebrated for his on-screen work—he’s now the subject of off-screen whispers. An actress who once played his wife shared a surprising story about her former co-star, leaving fans buzzing.

Sharon Stone, 68, couldn’t resist dropping a hint about De Niro, who played gangster Sam “Ace” Rothstein, in the 1995 crime drama “Casino.” She portrayed Ace’s spouse, Ginger McKenna, in the Martin Scorsese-directed film.

The anecdotes hinted at a side of De Niro few have seen, blending charm, unpredictability, and a touch of mischief that had listeners leaning in and speculating about what really happened behind the scenes.

“Casino” actor Robert De Niro was named the best kisser in Hollywood by his former movie co-star. (Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

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De Niro, 82, was the topic of conversation during an episode of the “Radio Andy” where Sharon Stone took the opportunity to kiss-and-tell about her former co-star while speaking with SiriusXM host Andy Cohen.

When Cohen, 57, mentioned De Niro to Stone during the April 1-dated interview, the actress best known for her femme fatale roles gave a deep sigh before reminiscing about her time with the highly respected actor.

“Oh, my god. He’s the best kisser in the business,” the Primetime Emmy winner confessed. A shocked Cohen responded, “Really? Is he? Oh, he’s the best kisser in the business?”

Stone closed her eyes before doubling down on her liplocking rating for De Niro by adding, “Kissed me right out of my shoes.” She then started reminiscing about a specific moment with the twice-married father of seven from the days of filming “Casino.”

“He looks at me, and he reaches in, and he gives me like a hundred [dollars], and then I lean over, and I kiss him, and he really just knocked me out,” an exhilarated Stone recalled about the staged romantic scene with De Niro.

According to Stone, the passion between her and De Niro was so intense that when the director asked if they needed to do another take, both performers enthusiastically said, “Yeah, I think I think maybe we need one more.”

Stone, seemingly still getting hot and bothered over sharing a kiss with De Niro over 30 years ago, has sparked varied reactions online, with some commenters calling the truth of her declaration about Hollywood kissers into question, while others claimed to be disgusted.

Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro was the “best kisser” in Hollywood.



“In Casino, he kissed me out of my shoes.”



Scorsese sensed she loved kissing De Niro so much that he offered another take.



Stone said: “Yeah, I think we need one more.” pic.twitter.com/1U0vIh8uCE — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) April 2, 2026

“She’s lying again, you know it was James Woods,” one person on Instagram joked, referring to the famous actor who also appeared in “Casino” as Ginger’s ex-boyfriend Lester Diamond.

A second commenter expressed being repulsed by the idea of 1990s-era Stone and De Niro kissing, writing, “Gross. An image in my head I didn’t ask for.”

“The thought of that sickens me. I threw up in my mouth,” read a similar post on Facebook. One Stone hater on the platform declared, “She’s got some pretty low standards!!! Yuck!!”

Some people seemed convinced the actress was telling the truth. “She was starstruck with him, judging by other things she has said too,” suggested a second account on X.

Another said, “Robert De Niro was the best kisser? Ma’am, you kissed him while he was playing a gangster who wanted you dead. The bar was in hell. She really said ‘Yeah I think we need one more’ Sharon was not acting, she was living her best life on that take.”

Fans of Robert De Niro ran to his defense against trolls who clowned his shaggy gray hair and beard at 82.

“So many of these reactions are reacting to his current age and what he looks like now. Not that that should matter. Robert De Niro was a leading man back in the day. He was handsome and a terrific actor. So yes, I can see her getting knocked right out of her shoes, kissing him back in those days who wouldn’t.”

Stone previously stated that it was always her “dream” to work with De Niro before “Casino” and credited him for teaching her the most about acting in her career.

Stone first stamped her name as a Hollywood leading lady in films like 1990’s “Total Recall” and 1992’s “Basic Instinct,” but it was her turn in “Casino” that earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 1996. Susan Sarandon took home the honor that year for “Dead Man Walking.”

While De Niro did not receive an Oscar nod for “Casino,” he has won Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor (1974’s “The Godfather Part II”) and Best Actor (1980’s “Raging Bull”). He has a total of nine nominations since the 1970s.

De Niro was in a relationship with model Toukie Smith from 1988 to 1996, a period that overlaps when he filmed “Casino.” They share twin sons, Julian Henry and Aaron Kendrick, who were born in October 1995.

The relationship with Smith, 73, began after De Niro was married to Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988. In 1997, he married actress Grace Hightower before finally separating in 2018.

De Niro is presently dating 46-year-old martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen, the mother of his seventh child. Their daughter arrived in April 2023. Stone has been married twice. She stayed with her first husband, Michael Greenburg, from 1984 to 1987, and her second husband, Phil Bronstein, from 1998 to 2004.