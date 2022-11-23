‘Keep Going, Sista’: Nia Long’s Recent Post Has Fans Thinking She’s Talking About Fiancé’s Infidelity

Nia Long seemingly has kept quiet about the cheating scandal involving her fiancé, Ime Udoka. In September, the engaged couple found themselves in the midst of controversy and criticism after the Boston Celtics head coach engaged in a romantic relationship with the team’s service manager, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. The actress briefly stepped away from social media and returned weeks later with Instagram posts about mental health and standing up for one’s self. She also shared a photo with her two sons and another post celebrating Black women. But fans believe her most recent post is about Udoka.

Last week, Long shared a selfie of herself with the caption, “Missions and dreams never to be deferred. Happy Friday.”

Fans flooded the 52-year-old’s comments with supporting messages and praises about her ageless beauty. But most felt she was talking about her fiancé of seven years.

Nia Long’s latest reflection post on Instagram has fans believing she’s talking about her fiancé, Ime Udoka. (Photo: @iamnialong/Instagram.)

One person said, “It’s amazing how GOD removes things out of our lives that we don’t see toxic or no good. When it’s gone our light shines so much brighter.”

A second individual wrote, “Keep holding it down.” Meanwhile, a third social media user added, “Just keep going, sista cause these men will take your peace.”

A fourth person said, “Happy Friday beautiful keep holding your head high my Black Queen love the way you carry your self.”

Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka, is engaged to Nia Long and they have an 11 year old son. He won all around. pic.twitter.com/kPOVuM1qtl — I Stan for Voting Rights and Humanity🦋tiredofit10 (@tiredofit10) May 30, 2022

Long and Udoka reportedly got engaged in 2015, after being together for more than a decade. They share an 11-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka. The “Best Man” star is also a mom to 21-year-old Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, whom she welcomed in her previous relationship with actor Massai Z. Dorsey.

The current status of Long and Udoka’s relationship is unknown. But a number of individuals have weighed in on the matter. Long’s ex, Dorsey, defended Udoka, saying he “made a mistake” during an interview with DailyMail.com.

He said, “Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this.”

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans shared similar sentiments during an interview with “Leah’s Lemonade” on Oct. 2. He advised Long to say with Udoka despite the public humiliation he caused her, noting that most married men cheat because they’re not honest with themselves or their partners.

“When you are unbreakable, the media embarrassment, other women, nothing is going to break you because I found love, I found partnership, I found my forever and in order to find forever you are going to have to live in a way that it bends and it don’t break,” Wayans shared. “I would say to Nia Long, sis if he is all those things never mind the embarrassment, never mind all that.”