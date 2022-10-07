 ‘This Is What He Risked Everything For?: Ime Udoka Mistress Revealed! Reportedly Cheated on Nia Long with 34-Year-Old Married Mom of Three

The mystery woman at the center of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s bombshell cheating affair has been revealed to be the team’s service manager, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. The discovery comes after Lynch’s name was leaked online after the Celtics refused to identify her amid the league’s announcement about Udoka’s season-long suspension.

According to the Daily Mail, Udoka’s mistress, who is white, is a 34-year-old devout Mormon, married with three children who served as a team liaison arranging travel, lodging and game tickets for Celtics family members at home and on the road. She also ​​assisted in helping Udoka’s finacé and actress Nia Long and their 10-year-old son Kez Udoka permanently move to Boston just weeks before the bombshell news went public.

Ime Udoka (L) and Kathleen Lynch (R). Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, Twitter

Udoka and Lynch violated the organization’s policy when they got together, although the relationship was said to be consensual yet brief. The two reportedly ended things before investigators were brought in.

The outlet also noted that Lynch reportedly got her gig through the teams’ former chief of basketball operations and fellow Mormon Danny Ainge, who allegedly knew about the incident and was highly upset due to the woman’s faith and marriage.

The former NBA player-turned-Celtics head coach was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season. He ultimately apologized in a statement shortly after his suspension was announced, sayng, “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down.”

He added.“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”