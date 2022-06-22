‘Actually Y’all Could Play Sisters in a Funny Sitcom’: Tisha Campbell and Amanda Seales Send Fans Into A Frenzy After They Link Up and Tease Working Together

Fans are going wild over the unexpected link-up between Tisha Campbell and Amanda Seales. According to Instagram, the comedic actresses met up while at CNN’s inaugural “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom” concert.

On Tuesday, June 21, Campbell shared a video from their meetup with the caption, “@amandaseales I love this woman so much!!! #juneteenthvibes.”

Tisha Campbell (L) and Amanda Seales (R). Photo: @amandaseales/ Instagram

The clip shows Campbell and the former “The Real” co-host looking into the camera embracing each other. “My girl…f—–g love this b—h. We need to play sisters or I could play your mother,” said the “House Party” star.

Seales, 35, looked shocked and excited until Campbell revealed she was “old” enough to play her mother. But the “Insecure” actress had other choice words to describe the NAACP Image Award winner. “Seasoned. Veteran. Legacy,” said Seales into the camera, while Campbell added, “vintage.”

It’s possible Campbell and Seales have not seen each other since Campbell joined “The Real” as a guest host in 2020. Fans in the comments went into a frenzy over the idea of the dynamic duo being in a project together. Many agreed the two would be great as sisters on a sitcom or as best friends.

One person said, “Actually y’all could play sisters in a funny sitcom. Yeah let’s make that happen.” Another said, “Yeh y’all can play sisters or best friends would be dope.”

A third individual recognized a slight resemblance between Campbell and Seales, adding, “Yall look like sisters.” A fourth said, “I love both of these beauties.”

Others brought up Campbell’s iconic role as Gina Waters Payne on the hit ’90s show, “Martin.” The 53-year-old also participated in the series’ 90-minute reunion special that premiered on Thursday, June 16.

“Gina love your energy,” wrote one person. Another said, “I’m watching Martin right now.”

“Martin: The Reunion,” as well as all five seasons of “Martin,” are streaming now on BET+.