Future Flashes $250K In Cash Amid Ongoing Child Support Battle with Ex Brittni Mealy

Future’s former girlfriend Brittni Mealy is ready for the rapper to pony up and pay more in monthly child support.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mealy is demanding the “Toxic King” appear in court, where he will be forced to hand over financial documents that date back to 2014 and answer questions about his income.

Future’s former girlfriend Brittni Mealy is ready for the rapper to pony up and pay more in monthly child support. Brittni Mealy. Photo: Thebrittni/Instagram

Mealy currently receives $3,000 in child support, but she is arguing that the monthly payments should be increased because Future’s income has increased since the amount was set in 2014. She has also requested that the “Free Bands” emcee be required to maintain a $350,000 life insurance policy.

Elsewhere in the petition, the Unicorn Universe creative director, claimed that her ex skipped out on scheduled visits with Prince. In relation to her claim, she is demanding that Future reimburse her for day care costs. Days after the filing, Future was seen online flaunting $250,000 in cash. In the video clip, he heard saying, “Fifties … That’s a hundo right there, 150 right there. That’s a quarter M just right here,” as he showed of the stacks of cash.

Future shows off racks of cash. Photo: 2cool2bl0g/Instagram

Mealy and Future, born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, share 9-year-old son Prince Wilburn together. A year ago, she slammed the “Racks” songwriter for allegedly sending Prince a text calling Mealy disparaging remarks and refusing to buy him clothes.

In the since-deleted rant, Mealy called the “I Never Liked You” artist a narcissist. “They need to cancel you. Cruelty to children! Haven’t seen him [Prince] in 3 months but in the same state, I can keep going!” she wrote in her Instagram Story in August 2021.

Before Nick Cannon made headlines about his ever-growing brood of children, online spectators were floored by the fact Future reportedly has eight children with eight women.

In 2013, when Future was engaged to Ciara, the singer was photographed with a few of the mothers of his other children. Together, they have one child, a son named Future Zahir Wilburn.

At the time, Future said Ciara was the type of woman who wanted everyone to get along. “That’s a real woman,” he told Rickey Smiley on the comedian’s radio show. He continued, “Sometimes when you already have kids before you’re in a relationship, a girl that just like despise your kids don’t even want them around. They’re jealous of your kids. She never showed that trait before.”

By August 2014, the couple had called off their wedding. Since then, at times, they have struggled to amicably co-parent. The rapper has even taken public jabs at his ex’s husband, Russell Wilson.