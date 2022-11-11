‘May the Rest of Your Days be the Best of Your Days’: Tiffany Haddish Met with Support from Celebs After Sharing a Message about Friends Who’ve Turned Into Foes Following Child Abuse Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish felt the love under her most recent Instagram picture where fans showered her with touching comments in response to her brutally honest caption surrounding people who have walked out of her life following her very public child abuse lawsuit scandal.

Haddish posted two photos that show her in a golden one piece, with her smiling in both photos.

@tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

“This is me happy to see how my God works,” she started off writing.

As her caption continued, Haddish revealed God’s hand being placed over her life by showing her people’s true intentions when she was faced with a great trail.

“Some people said things to me, and God went ahead and showed me who they really are. Thank you for that God. I know you got big things for me to do and I can’t have user and fleas on me while I am completing my assignment you gave to me.”

Thanking her Father once again for his undying love, Haddish closed her caption in normal comedic fashion.

“Oh could you make sure that anyone who post something negative on my page gets crazy Diarrhea to where their booty hole hurts. I Love you Amen.”

Haddish’s post received over 140,000 likes and celebrities all around uplifted her spirits, noting how special her presence is to them.

Former “American Idol” contestant turned choreographer Toderick Hall wrote, “You have been a beacon of kindness, patience and forgiveness to me. I love you and your heart and nothing can dim your light. So proud of you for continuing to be the warrior you are! Love you forever [pink heart].”



“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” OGs and former besties Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey also commented under Haddish’s post. Leakes sent over laughing emojis while Bailey wrote, “Love u Tiffany.”

Grammy-nominated gospel singer James Fortune sent Haddish a message regarding God’s love which read, “God is your strength, shield, and protector. May the rest of your days be the best of your days!”

The “She Ready” comedian may have encountered friends that quickly switched into foes, but she has been reminded by some of those who appreciate and love her.