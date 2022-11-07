‘Lori Talked Her Stuff In the Beginning, Let Him Get His Shine on’: Michael B. Jordan Takes Subtle Jab at Ex Lori Harvey During 21 Savage and Drake’s ‘SNL’ Spoof

Michael B. Jordan finally has something to say about his breakup with Lori Harvey.

The “Creed” star joined 21 Savage and Drake in their video performance for records off their joint EP, “Her Loss.” In the clip, Jordan introduced the rapping duo in their spoof of a “Saturday Night Live” appearance.



Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey (Photo:@michaelbjordan/Instagram) (Photo:@loriharvey/Instagram)

“Ladies and gentlemen, your musical guests this evening, Drake and 21 Savage, performing a song off one of the most relatable albums of all time, ‘Her Loss,’ he said with a smile plastered across his face.

The former People’s Sexiest Man Alive was uncharacteristically open about his personal life while dating Harvey from November 2020 to June 2021.

Prior to their relationship, Jordan was tight-lipped about any love interest in his life. But the model changed all of that.

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter about his public romance.

That open narrative came to a close when sources confirmed the couple’s breakup last summer. At least until the “SNL” spoof, where fans are certain Jordan finally broke his silence regarding his ex.

“He had to get his lil lick back okayyyyy,” wrote one social media user.

“I mean he didn’t lie lol IDGAF how much I love being alone I wouldn’t let that man go lol he is one of a kind,” wrote a second.

A third user said, “Lori talked her stuff in the beginning let him get his shine on.”

And at least one person brought the SKN founder’s famous stepdad into the mix. “Steve Harvey making a fist as we speak,” read the comment.

The talk show host repeatedly was asked about his thoughts regarding the relationship while things were still smooth sailing. In one interview, the host said that Jordan was the first of his daughter’s boyfriends that he actually liked. The comedian also noted that he was ready if and when the movie star messed up.

Neither Jordan nor the socialite have explicitly shared publicly what led to their breakup. But in a recent interview the popular beauty said that she has no interest in staying in relationships that no longer serve her.

Either way, fans who have been opining for a chance at love with either Jordan or Harvey can keep their hopes high now that both are single and back outside.

