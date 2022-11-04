‘Y’all Made Me Do This’: Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs Reveal the New Addition to Their Family Following Pregnancy Speculation

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs revealed that they have officially taken the next step in their relationship while also dismissing pregnancy rumors.

Jones and Diggs’ storybook romance began last December after the pair were spotted attending a party together. The couple would ultimately confirm their relationship in February 2022 after Jones declared her love for the actor in an Instagram post.

April Jones and Taye Diggs show off the newest member in their family after the reality star addresses pregnancy rumors. Photo:@aprylsjones/Instagram

Although it is unclear when and how the pregnancy rumors started, Jones jokingly shared in an Instagram post on Nov. 3 that it was time to address it.

The 35-year-old said, “Okay, so I didn’t want to come on here and have this conversation. I feel like I should be private about what it is I have going on in my life… I mean obviously like you guys have been asking me, ‘am I expecting?’ ‘Am I expecting Apryl?’ ‘Are you pregnant?’ And it’s like, what do I have to tell you guys like this.”

Jones continued as Diggs appeared from the behind the reality star with the couple’s new dog. “I didn’t want to have to tell you guys that yes, yeah I was and meet her. This is Roxie,” she said. “All that bloat and all those videos that you guys asked me if I was pregnant. This is the reason why. Meet our baby.”

(L-R) Taye Diggs, Roxie, and Apryl Jones. Photo:@aprylsjones/Instagram

The clip wrapped up with Diggs giving Jones multiple kisses on her face and showing off Roxie. In addition to the upload, Jones wrote in the caption, “And y’all made me do this!” As fans viewed the video, Many expressed how beautiful the dog was.

“I love these two together. That puppy makes it better.”

“Awwwww cute but why you play like that?”

“Y’all are so stupid bruh. She is beautiful.”

“Beautiful I’ve never seen a dog with such beautiful eyes I love you guys together.”

In the past, Jones revealed the sole reason why she couldn’t envision herself having any more children was because she didn’t want “another baby daddy.” Jones has two kids with singer and actor Omarion. The pair share a son, Megaa Grandberry, and a daughter, A’mei Grandberry.

Jones said in a 2020 interview with BCK Online, “More so than anything, I just don’t want another baby daddy. That’s the God honest truth. I just don’t want to have to deal with someone else and then my kids are getting older and I like that.

Diggs also has a child he shares with his ex-wife actress Idina Menzel.

Despite Jones past remarks, it is unclear if Jones has changed her mind about wanting more children.