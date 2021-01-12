‘It Looks Like Solange Dancing at This Age’: Tina Lawson Shares Adorable Clip of Blue Ivy Dancing

Beyoncé’s oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter has already proved that she’s more than just a regular celebrity kid. She’s shown off her vocal skills on tracks like “Brown Skin Girl” from the album “Black is King,” and fans have also gotten rare peeks of her at her ballet performances.

Recently, grandma Tina Lawson shared a clip of the 9-year-old on her Instagram page dancing, in case folks may have forgotten Blue’s long list of talents. In the clip, Blue is seen with some girls who appear to be her ballet peers dancing to Ciara’s “Gimmie Dat.” Blue looked to be having the time of her life as she danced like no one was watching. Lawson noted that Blue’s moves were very reminiscent of those of her youngest daughter, singer Solange. “Thi is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age❤️,” she captioned the precious moment.

Blue Ivy Carter. @mstinalawson / Instagram

The clip was viewed over 611,600 times as fans swooned over the little one’s dance moves, including one user who wrote, “WHEN YOUR MOM IS BEYONCE AND TT IS SOLANGE 🗣GON HEAD BLUE 💙.”

Another person questioned, “That’s Blue?!” They added, “She went hard in the paint! 😂😂🙌🏾🙌🏾.” “When you’ve been to mommy’s dance rehearsals 😂😍 go Blue! She moves better than me😍❤️,” a third expressed.

A fourth fan jokingly wrote, “Might pull a muscle in the process, but TRUST…you gon’ get maximum effort from this family.”

A fifth commented, “The way she looked around to VERIFY that no one was on her level then went back to work 😩 BABYYYYY!” They added, “This is Beys child!”

Yet, this isn’t the first time Blue has stolen the spotlight. In 2019, following the release of the trailer for Beyoncé’s Netflix documentary “Homecoming,” fans were excited to see Blue at rehearsals with her mom and the other dancers. Viewers were even more surprised to see that Blue was actually keeping up as she sat in a chair doing hair whips back and forth.

At the time, someone twitted, “Just so yall know, Blue Ivy Carter is coming to take Beyoncés crown.” They added, “Shes our next supreme, its confirmed.”

Just so yall know, Blue Ivy Carter is coming to take Beyoncés crown. Shes our next supreme, its confirmed. pic.twitter.com/LDQWuud9HT — JabbarLewis (@JabbarLewis) April 8, 2019

Another person chimed in, saying, “She doesn’t miss a beat and is always front and center. Confidence already unmatched.”