‘You Don’t Call TMZ to Say You Want to Sit Down’: 50 Cent Rejects Any Possibility of Mending Relationship with His Son

50 Cent has spoken out about his estranged relationship with 26-year-old son Marquise Jackson.

The “Power” creator sat down virtually with “The Breakfast Club” hosts and answered Charlamagne The God’s question on if there’s a possible reunion between him and his son.

During the interview’s 21-minute mark, 50 Cent was asked about his son’s request in wanting to “sit down” with him to resolve their past issues. The rapper-turned-actor claimed his son’s request was far from genuine.

50 Cent (left) Marquise Jackson (right). (Photos: @50cent/Instagram, @199viq/Instagram0

“You don’t call TMZ to say you want to sit down. He want some attention, and it’s OK, you can have as much of that as you want. You know, it’s just he’s been trained to believe that what he’s saying in his interview … what he’s saying he’s been trained to believe that for a long time.”



The rap mogul began to delve deeper into his personal relationship with his son’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, and how their relationship affected him and his son’s relationship.

He stated, “When I said he’s entitled, really it’s his mom’s entitlement but it’s been filtered. See when I told you I was giving her half a million dollars a year.”

50 Cent continued, “They go through the paperwork, they see half a million dollars a year, at that point she still was expecting more. That’s why I took her to child support.”

Re-directing his topic, the “Many Men” rapper explained that his father/son relationship with Jackson simply doesn’t work.

“I don’t think the relationship works. I’m not — look, for a long time, Charlamagne, I’ve been running behind him of what places that he went, and he left the places.. We talking about a kid, that’s not even a kid he’s [then] 25 years old.”

Earlier this month, Jackson announced on Instagram a plea of wanting to spend more time with his father. The 25-year-old went to the length of stating he was willing to pay a couple of thousand dollars for some quality time.

Jackson has also previously slammed his father for past child support payments, stating that the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” actor’s monthly payments of $6,700 were insufficient to sustain a quality New York City lifestyle.

While the saying is “blood is thicker than water,” for 50 Cent, blood doesn’t always mean you’re entitled to a relationship.