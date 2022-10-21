Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane Celebrate the Fifth Anniversary of Their Wedding Special: ‘I Got The Best Husband In the World’ 

Keyshia Ka’oir and Radric “Gucci Mane” Davis have plenty to be thankful for as they commemorate a milestone in their marriage: the fifth anniversary of their wedding special airing on television.

The couple, who recently announced that they are expecting their second child together, eloped on May 14, 2017, and would later give fans a view of their million-dollar wedding on BET’s “The Mane Event,” which was broadcast on Oct. 17, 2017.

Keyshia Kaoir shares a special message in honor of her fifth wedding anniversary with Gucci Mane. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

In an Instagram post, Ka’oir uploaded various photos from that day, including images of the rapper cutting their wedding cake with a sword, the pair posing in front of the cake, and a special moment between the couple.

In addition to the photos, the entrepreneur wrote in the caption how she has the “best husband in the world.” Ka’oir said, “It’s 1017!!!!!!!! Happy 5year Anniversary Babe! I got the best husband in the world & can’t nobody tell me different! We love u Daddy #1017.”

Immediately following Ka’oir post, Gucci Mane showed his love and appreciation by sharing two heart emojis in the comment section.

As fans viewed the upload, many expressed how quickly time has passed.

“Damn it’s been 5 years already time flies when it’s REAL TRUE LOVE.”

“Wow that was fast! I remember the show like it was yesterday.”

“5 years already big up yall.”

“Damn its been 5 years?”

“@keyshiakaoir Dang that went by fast lol”

Among the previous comments, others sent well-wishes to the couple. One wrote, “Happy anniversary wishing you both many more years ahead.” Another said, “Happy Anniversary to my favorite couple in the whole world.

While urging Ka’oir and Gucci Mane to make a documentary on their love story, a third social media user stated, “Y’all fit like a hand and glove I love it Happy Anniversary Davis’!!!! I would love to see a documentary of this the love story … #HappilyEverAfterTheDavis.'”

Ka’oir and Gucci Mane have been together since 2010.