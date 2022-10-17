‘Did They Edit Toya’s Sister Into the Picture?’ Fans Accuse Toya Johnson of Editing Family Members Into Her Wedding Photos

Antonia “Toya” Johnson is officially married to Atlanta entrepreneur Robert “Red” Rushing. It’s been nearly three years since Rushing popped the question in front of family and friends, who came together again for their star-studded wedding ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Johnson shared footage from their big day on Instagram, including photos of the newlyweds. “Introducing Mr. & Mrs. RUSHING,” she captioned the first post on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Toya Johnson poses with her bridal party after marrying Robert ‘Red’ Rushing. (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram.)

The reality star also shared close-ups of her dress from custom bridal designer Ese Azenabor, who specializes in haute couture. The third post revealed their wedding date.

She left everyone gagging over photos of her “Bride Tride” all dressed in white in another Instagram post. Fans pointed out her celebrity bridesmaids, including Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Monica, Rasheeda Frost, Monyetta Shaw and Johnson’s daughter, Reginae Carter, standing to her left.

“One of the prettiest weddings I’ve ever seen. Congrats to you @toyajohnson and your beautiful union and family,” wrote R&B singer Brandy.

“Bride and bridesmaids all bad,” added Ludacris’ wife, Euxodie Bridges, who attended the wedding.

A third person said, “EVERYONE IS SEEERRRVINGGGG!!! Just BREATHTAKING! Toya you are a GORGEOUS bride. Congrats!!”

Many also commented on how beautiful Johnson and her bridal party looked wearing different white dresses. One person said, “When the entire squad look [fire emoji] and the bride so confident she said we can all wear white on my day.. they all look amazing and the bride is so gorgeous.”

A second wrote, “Lemme tell y’all sumn — it ain’t NOTHING like a BLACK WOMAN you hear me?!?? .. EVERYONE LOOKED STUNNING!!!!!!!!”

Fans in the comments noticed Johnson’s beloved sister, Anisa ‘Beedy’ Johnson, missing in the first photo. But many noticed an edited image of her in the second one. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans believe Toya Johnson edited her sister, Anisha, into the back of her wedding photos. (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram.)

“Did they edit toya’s sister into the picture?”

“Needy face looks like it was photoshopped there.”

“So was beedy at the wedding bc that second slide looks kinda funny.”

“Not y’all photoshopped your sister in the 2nd pic.”

“Did they add your sister in the back lol that’s dope.”

For those wondering, Beedy was likely in attendance when the Rushings tied the knot, according to her Instagram.

“BEST wedding I been to!!” she wrote on Sunday, Oct. 16, with a photo of the couple. “Omggg one word AMAZING!! So happy for this lovely couple!! Love wins.”

Beedy was missing from additional photos, while a handful zoomed in on R&B singer Monica, who remained in the same post throughout each photo. One person joked, “Monica said…we getting 1 high school prom picture pose and thats it….nothing more.”

Another wrote, “It’s Monica the whole time. #Meee I’m not moving out this pose this it. lovely ladies.”

A third social media user said, “Yessssssss Monica come thru [heart emoji] I love herrrrrrr.”