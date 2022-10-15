‘Your Body Is Not Fair’: Ashanti Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday, Fans Can’t Help But Acknowledge Her Ageless Beauty

Singer Ashanti recently celebrated her 42nd birthday on a tropical island with the wind’s breeze flowing through her hair.

In a series of photos uploaded to Instagram, the “Foolish” singer showed off her spicy body as she rocked a seashell bikini set for her new year of life.

The photos reached over 370,000 likes on Instagram in less than 10 hours.

“Genuinely overwhelmed by the outpouring of birthday love… this has been an incredible year filled with peaks and valleys… I must say my heart was pierced quite a few times… but it healed and was filled with love again.”



Ashanti continued to discuss her journey as an artist over the years, and showed gratitude for all she has overcome since in her 42 years.

While many comments wished the singer a happy birthday, many fans took Ashanti’s perfectly shaped physique into a main discussion.

“Your body is not fair”



“Serving body babyyy yes Ashanti!”



“Sis stay in a swimsuit with the best body looking fire”

With heart eyes swarming the comments section, there’s no doubt Ashanti is beloved by others, and what better way is there for her to thank fans for their endless support than by dropping a remixed song with smash hit vocals and a little bit of shade on the track.

The “Gotta Move On” remix by rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped Oct. 14 and features bars from artists such as Bryson Tiller, Combs’ rumored boo Yung Miami and the R&B princess herself.

Many fans have speculated that Ashanti’s new lyrics are in response to music executive Irv Gotti, who have made claims saying the two were in a serious relationship back in the day.

Gotti’s comments surrounding Ashanti have been ongoing since August, which is why it’s no surprise fans in her comments section are telling her to finally speak her piece lyrically.

“Yeah he’s giving obsessed!!”



“Talk yo s–t, ‘cuz you can back it up”



“You know Irv is sick right now, you killed this!”

Ashanti and Irv Gotti go way back. Since their time of working together and reportedly having a personal relationship, Ashanti has written a children’s book, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, toured the United Kingdom and been a part of the filming of two movies.



She just may be the definition of booked and busy.