‘That’s How Friends Should Be’: Ciara and La La Anthony Strut the Streets of New York During NYFW

Singer Ciara one, two stepped out hand in hand with her bestie, TV personality turned actress La La Anthony, and the two proved why they are best friends forever as they walked down the streets of New York during New York fashion week rocking Ciara’s clothing brand, “LITA by Ciara.”

Ciara uploaded different clips compiled into one video of her and La La with each other as her unreleased song played in the background.

La La Anthony and Ciara @lala/Instagram

In the first clip, Ciara wore a black trench coat with knee-high boots that matched her outfit. Standing right by her side was La La, who wore a tan two-piece set with a slit down the middle of her skirt, Both ladies rocked dark shades, which added an extra razzle dazzle to their outfits.

In the second clip, the “Level Up” singer rocked a black dress while the “BMF” actress rocked an pink two-piece set similar to her tan ensemble with a slit going up on the side.

“Best Friend energy! Type a vibes we in #BetterThangs #NYFW” Ciara captioned her video. La La commented under her friend’s post, writing, “Better Thangs!” with too many heart eye emojis to count.

Fans of the two ladies categorized them as bestie goals and commented on their undeniable love for each other that is apparent through viewers’ screens.

“Love it, that’s how friends should be, hold each other up”



“No one does the streets of New York better than you two together”



“I’m so here for it, y’all are a mood and a vibe!”

Ciara and Anthony have been there for each other through thick and thin and never fail to show their love. The duo is so close that while Ciara guest hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she brought Anthony onto the daytime production where they had the opportunity to chat about life, love and their children in front of a live audience.

Anthony even served as a bridesmaid during Ciara’s wedding ceremony that joined her in matrimony with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, in 2016.