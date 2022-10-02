‘Why Are People Confused?’: Yung Miami Confirms She’s Dating Rapper Diddy, But Also Says She’s Single, Fans React

Yung Miami gave some clarity in her newest interview with XXL Magazine on where she and music producer and rapper Diddy stand in terms of their relationship.

While the two are not exclusively dating, the “Rap Freaks” rapper confirmed she and the “Gotta Move On” rapper are dating.

Diddy and Yung Miami (Photo: @yungmiami/Instagram)

She told XXL Magazine, “We are dating; we’re single but we’re dating.”

To give fans a better understanding of what she meant, the City Girls member clarified that both parties are in fact single, but when they are with each other they are together.

“When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re single. He see other people outside of me and I see other people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating.”

She continued, “I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from it.”



It didn’t take long for social media to get ahold of Yung Miami’s explanation of her and Diddy’s relationship and people certainly took whatever they wanted to take from it and formulated their own thoughts surrounding her statement.

“Smh welcome to the world of situationships”



“I don’t care how single I am, that’s not safe”



“That’s just her sugar daddy lmao”



While some didn’t seem to understand Yung Miami’s perspective, other fans said the 28-year-old simply gave an on-spot definition for dating: that of seeing more than one person.

“This is the actual definition of dating, why are people confused?”



“Y’all fail to realize dating and dating exclusively are two different things”



“Why do y’all act clueless when it comes to dating? This is exactly what dating means, are y’all slow?”



Yung Miami and Diddy first sparked dating rumors last year after they were spotted at Quality Control Music’s Pierre Thomas’ birthday party, which Diddy hosted.

Yung Miami (Pictured @yungmiami305/Instagram

Since then, the two have made endless headlines with their flirtatious interactions. The pair most recently made noise after Yung Miami uploaded photos of her beside a Maybach truck with the caption, “Thank you Papi” which made fans begin to insinuate that Diddy had purchased the all-white ride for her.