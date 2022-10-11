‘We Need the Original DC Squad Back’: LeToya Luckett’s New Instagram Video Featuring ‘Cuff It’ By Beyoncé Has Fans Begging for a Destiny’s Child Reunion

A new Instagram video by LeToya Luckett’s has fans begging for a Destiny Child’s reunion.

The mom of two uploaded a video of her along with Toya Johnson and some friends successfully achieving the newest TikTok challenge called the “Cuff It Challenge,” which was created by dancers @maycsteele and @ogpartyhardy26 as a way of honoring Beyoné’s popular new hit “Cuff It.”

LeToya Luckett (L) and Beyoncé (R). (@letoyaluckett/Instagram)

Luckett rocked an all-white bathing suit as she did the challenge while shaking a golden drink shaker that seemingly contained a drink inside it.

“Let’s Dance! This song is such a vibe @beyonce” Luckett captioned her photo before tagging those involved in her video.

Many fans were amazed at how beautiful the vocalist looked, however, there were also numerous comments suggesting Luckett and the rest of the ladies of Destiny’s Child finally get together for a reunion.

“We need the original DC squad back for a cute lil reunion!”

“Definitely need a Destiny’s Child reunion tour please!”

“We need a DC5 reunion!”

This isn’t the first time Luckett has shown love to her former “Destiny’s Child” group member.

Showing off her stunning red carpet look at the 2022 BET Awards, the 41-year-old uploaded a video of her as she posed for the camera while “Break My Soul” by Yoncé played in the background.

While the two may not interact as much as they did in the past, Luckett and Beyoncé have a lot of history with each other and go way back.

In her YouTube series, “Leave it to LeToya” she discussed how she and the “Irreplaceable” singer first met at their elementary school, St. James Elementary School.

Luckett shared that on Beyoncé’s first day, Beyoncé accidentally sat in Luckett’s assigned seat, but since the “Preacher’s Kid” actress was late to class she was instructed by their teacher to find another spot in the classroom.

Not long later after this incident, the two soon clicked, based on both of their love for music, which prompted Beyoncé to ask Luckett to audition for her father, Matthew Knowles.

Both women would soon sing together and become two intricate voices that helped form “Girls Tyme,” with the group name ultimately changing to Destiny’s Child in the late ’90s.