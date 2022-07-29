‘This Mama Needs a Day Off’: Tia Mowry Tags Husband Cory Hardrict In to Watch the Kids In New Instagram Video

Leave it to Tia Mowry to upload reels regarding fashion, food and comedy. Her latest Instagram reel showed her in need of a day off while “tapping in” husband Cory Hardrict. Tia’s presentation of needing a break had fans cracking up.

Wearing a black face mask over her eyes, holding a blue mug in her left hand and her cellphone on her right ear, Tia lip-synced an already recorded message that said, “I can’t come into work today.. I can’t see.. I can’t see myself working today bye!” Tia wrote, “Tapping you in @coryhardict This mama needs a day off” for her caption.

Tia Mowry. (Photo: @coryhardrict/Instagram)

Cory has yet to respond to the 24,000-liked video, but over 700 fans did; the public was so amused by Tia’s video they sent numerous laughing emojis in her comments section. Some mothers even related a little too well to the video and spoke about their “mama needs a day off” experience.

“This was me the other day in real time lmbo, I was like I’m off.”

“This was exactly me this morning.”

“It’s the mask over your eyes for me [laughing emojis]”

“Shoot, I can’t see either!”

Tia always includes husband Cory in her reel bits. One of the most recent bits she uploaded was a video of the two traveling in Europe with their children. Tia sweetly captioned her reel, “Mom and Dad take on Europe! I love traveling the world with you,” as “Yebba’s Heartbreak” by Drake played over the compiled video.

In another one of Tia’s reels, she created a montage of special moments between her and Cory. The 44-year-old actress captioned this post, “You and me since day one.” and chose summer hit “Wait For U” by Future featuring Tems and Drake as her specified song choice.

If there’s one thing Tia Mowry is going to do, it’s involve Cory Hardrict in reel videos, whether they are sweet or comical.