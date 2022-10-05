‘The Thing You Can’t Teach’: Brandy Brags About Daughter Sy’Rai Smith’s Vocals After Sharing a Video Snippet of Her Singing

R&B sensation and songstress Brandy has been bringing the vocals for years, and now it seems strong vocals run in her daughter Sy’Rai Smith’s blood as well. The 43-year-old showed fans how talented her 20-year-old daughter is by uploading a snippet of her singing an unreleased song along with three selfie photos of Smith attached.

“She got it! Yeah, the thing you can’t teach [rose emoji] swipe for them vocals,” Brandy wrote as her caption.

Sy’Rai Smith @brandy/Instagram

While Brandy’s likes are hidden, her post received more than 2,000 comments underneath her photo, and expressed amazement at Smith’s voice as well as anticipation for the rest of her song.

“I’mma need that whole song right now! She’s got it.”



“She def has her mother’s touch but sounds like herself!”



“Babyyy, I can’t wait until she drops her debut album! Vocals are [fire emoji]! I feel like a very proud distant relative.”



Smith first received notice for her voice after posting covers and perfecting runs on her Instagram story.

In her recent “More Than A Name” interview, Smith said, “People started recognizing my talent maybe two or three years ago. I started going live on Instagram and people just started to gravitate towards me.”



Smith was also featured on her mother’s song, “High Heels” for Brandy’s seventh studio album titled “B7.”



“I think that’s when people started hearing the similarities between me and Mom.” Smith confessed.

When describing her sound, Smith said she wants listeners to be able to tell she is passionate about the craft of singing. She told the interviewer, “I just want people to feel my music and I just feel like I’m hungry and I really want to make my mark.”

Smith may not have any music out at this moment, but she has been in the studio cooking up something for her current and future fans.