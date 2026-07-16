‘It Was the Magic Itself’: Brandy Reveals the Whitney Houston Moment She’ll Never Forget Nearly 30 Years After Disney’s ‘Cinderella’

Brandy came into the entertainment industry with a bang, courtesy of a classic debut album and an iconic television show that quickly followed.

Her celebrity status rose so rapidly that she was able to meet her idol, Whitney Houston, soon after she became a household name.

The two were finally able to team up for Disney’s 1997 fairytale “Cinderella,” with Brandy in the title role and Houston fittingly portraying her fairy godmother.

Brandy shares a heartfelt memory of Whitney Houston that she still carries decades after filming “Cinderella.” (Photos by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET; Disney/ABC)

Now, almost 30 years later, Brandy is remembering their collaboration fondly, as she recently shared heartfelt words about working on the project with the late “Waiting To Exhale” star.

Brandy is currently promoting her Disney+ original movie, “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.”

In a post on Instagram, she reflected on making the new film and Houston’s crucial role behind-the-scenes.

“To Disney… @disney thank you for the rare and beautiful gift of allowing me to return to Queen Cinderella…a character I first had the privilege of portraying at sixteen years old. To revisit her now, with the wisdom, gratitude, and life I’ve lived since then, has been nothing short of full circle,” the Grammy winner captioned the post.

“And I cannot celebrate this moment without honoring our beloved Whitney Houston,” she continued.

“What Whitney and Debra Martin Chase accomplished with Cinderella in #97 changed storytelling forever. They proved that fairy tales belong to everyone. They opened the door to a kingdom where diversity wasn’t an exception…it was the magic itself,” Brandy’s post read.

“Because they dared to imagine a rainbow kingdom, Descendants Wicked Wonderland continues that legacy with a cast that reflects the beauty of the world we all share,” she wrote.

Fans in the comments of Brandy’s post shared her heart-warming sentiment for Houston.

“Love this so much! “Impossible things are happening everyyyy dayyy!” God rest your soul Whitney,” one user wrote.

“My favorite Cinderella. I love that you can gladly share the crown with other Queens. Can’t wait to watch the new film,” another commented.

A third user noted that Houston working with Brandy was a passing of the torch of sorts.

“Whitney opened the door, and you’ve continued to make generations believe in MAGIC. What a beautiful full-circle moment,” they wrote.

Brandy has frequently spoken about working with Houston filming “Cinderella.”

In 2022, to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, the “Moesha” star shared that working with Houston is her childhood dream come true.

“My dreams when I was a young girl [were] to be a singer, have my own band and meet Whitney Houston. That was it,” she said at the time.

“I had no idea that my destiny would take me to a role [like] Cinderella, be the first woman of color to play her, and then for Whitney Houston to be my Fairy Godmother. You gotta be kidding me,” Brandy added.

While doing press for 2024 Disney+ film “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” the singer once again showered Houston with praise and gratitude.

“She’s such a part of my life, forever she will be a part of me,” Brandy told PEOPLE.

“Before she died, she told me to always be myself, always be authentic, always inspire, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do,” she said.