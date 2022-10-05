‘I Just Want an Amazing Mother and Daughter Bond’: Yandy Smith-Harris’ Foster Daughter Infinity Gilyard Updates Fans on the Current Status of Their Relationship After She Was Asked to Leave the Reality Star’s Home

Infinity Gilyard recently shared details about her relationships with foster mother Yandy Smith-Harris and her biological mom Lorraine Gilyard.

Infinity’s admission comes months after the college student and Yandy discussed what past issues led to their bond becoming estranged. At the time, Yandy expressed that their relationship started to sour after Infinity refused to stop seeing an older individual who reportedly tried to sell false stories to the media to get the reality star’s other children removed from their home. The turmoil ultimately led Yandy’s husband Mendeecees Harris to suggest Infinity should get her own apartment.

Infinity Gilyard opens up about he current relationship with foster mother Yandy Smith-Harris and her biological mom Lorraine Gilyard. (Photo: @infinitiayko/YouTube)

Last month, during a Q&A session, Infinity answered numerous questions regarding her life, including where her relationship stands with both of her mothers. On mark 11:16, Infinity opened up about how well her biological mother Lorraine and Yandy get along.

She said, “I feel like they do like each other. I feel like they do. They talk here and there, I don’t know if they talk recently, but I know they like, ‘hi, bye.’ Nothing too crazy, y’all. I know my mom is thankful that Yandy was able to just show up for me at that season of my life. My mom always tell me ‘be thankful for her. Be thankful that you met somebody like her.’”

Following the remarks, the 20-year-old disclosed how thankful she is to have Yandy in her life.

Infinity said, “Nothing that she has done for me goes unnoticed. I’m just thankful, man, because I feel like our relationship was really ordained by God. That was all God. Only me and her, and the people in the courtroom know that that relationship like that, how me moving in with her everything that was all God. That wasn’t nobody else but God.”

When asked about how it feels to have two mothers in her life, Infinity expressed that although she is happy to have both women present, she can’t help but realize the difference in their parenting skills.

On mark 13:30, she said, “I’m happy I have both moms in my life. I feel like with Yandy I got to see like what a functional family looks like. Because her family, they are family oriented. They are all like do special occasions. They link up, they hang around each other, they talk to each other a lot.”

Infinity added, “Whereas my family I feel like it was I would call it dysfunctional, because everybody’s just so spread out and it’s not everybody’s on the same frequency.You want to believe that your family loves you and things of that sort … I feel like for my family, I wish it was more like me and my brothers knew that we had each other more and our mom was more loving with us.”

Further in the conversation, Infinity described how Lorraine treated her when she became visibly emotional. She said, “I cried the other day and my mom was at my grandmother’s house right here. She was like, ‘Don’t be crying.’ She was going off, ‘Don’t be crying. You don’t ever let anybody see you cry.”

Infinity also mentioned that she wished her biological mother was more understanding of her moments of despair instead of trying to enforce tough love.

Infinity wrapped up that portion of her Q&A session by telling her followers that despite the different dynamics between both women she is grateful to have them in her life. She said, “It’s dope having two figures in your life being there to help you narrate your story and narrate what you need to be doing in life.”

Toward the end of the video, when asked if her and Yandy’s relationship has improved following the viral disagreements between the pair, Infinity revealed that although she loves Yandy, their relationship is still a work in progress.

She said, “I think it did. I don’t know, y’all, I want it to though. … I just look forward for what God has in store for us, I was telling Yandy that too. Like, I just look forward to God, him having his way in that relationship and showing me whatever it’s going to be like. I just want an amazing mother and daughter bond.”

Yandy first took Infinity in as a teenager in 2018 and became her foster mother the following year.

Since Infinity’s Q&A video, no additional details have been released.