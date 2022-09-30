Teddy Riley Reveals That He Had an Altercation with Soulja Boy Over the Rapper Abusing His Daughter Nia, Soulja Responds to the Claims 

During a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Teddy Riley candidly opened up about the alleged abuse his daughter Nia Riley went through while dating Soulja Boy.

Nia and Soulja Boy dated on and off, starting in 2006. The pair would ultimately split in 2019. Throughout Nia and Soulja Boy’s relationship, which was documented on various reality shows such as VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and WE tv’s “Marriage Bootcamp,” fans could see how tumultuous their union was.

Teddy Riley shares his thoughts about his daughter Nia Riley allegedly being abused by Soulja Boy. Photo:@djvlad/YouTube

Several instances included the “Crank That” rapper allegedly cheating on her and physically assaulting her following an intense argument.

On Sept. 27, when asked about the alleged abuse that Nia encountered, such as getting kicked in the stomach while she was expecting a child and being held at gunpoint, Teddy expressed that after he was made aware of what was going on, he confronted Soulja Boy.

He said, ‘Well let me say this, Soulja Boy knows who I am and he knows I am very deep. We had an altercation. I was called a lot of names and I got an apology. I’m looking for an apology for what he has done to my daughter. I’m looking for that as a man. I”m looking for that. I think she deserves it.”

Further into the discussion, the music producer disclosed although he received an apology from Soulja Boy for his alleged actions, Nia, however, did not.

“Here’s someone who really stuck behind him, did the show for him because she thought this was going to happen and it was going to be them,” he said. “I watched them live together. I didn’t know all that was going on. So I think if he were to be a man, a true man, which you really find a lot of them out there who are able to really become a man and have a heart to say something as that equals to an apology, make it right. If you don’t, you reap what you sow.”

The 54-year-old disclosed why he felt abusing women, in general, was damaging while sharing his experiences in relationships.

Nia Riley and Soulja Boy (Photo:@niariley/Instagram) (Photo:@souljaboy/Instagram)

“I’ve been in relationships. I have nine children and one thing I’ll never do is fight a woman. The one thing that hurt them the most is me walking away and that’s what I did. I’ll walk away. Women are earth…Women are earth and when we abuse them we just abuse a bunch of beautiful children. We abuse someone that can later help you. We need our Earth. I don’t care what anybody say but I just feel like it’s wrong.”

Immediately following his statement, Teddy expressed that he hopes Soulja Boy does the right thing and apologizes to his daughter.

He said, “I hope that he make it right or you reap what you sow. I’m not doing any threats or anything. I don’t do that. We don’t do that. You got to understand, you have to be a man … just be a man about it and keep it moving. You know he’s a successful guy, why all of this and why does it have to be violent.”

Teddy added, “The best thing to do is walk away because if that woman loves you she’s going to be trailing right behind you. She loved that man.”

Toward the end of the interview, Teddy expressed that if he were ever face to face with Soulja Boy, he “would have nothing to say” and reiterated that he felt the rapper’s actions toward his daughter were “totally wrong.”

As Teddy’s interview circulated online, instead of addressing the claims at hand, Soulja Boy decided to attack DJ Vlad, who currently has an ongoing feud with the lyricist, and state that all of his interviews are causing rappers to get investigated by the police.

The 32-year-old said in a now-deleted Instagram Live, “Ar-Ab did an interview with you, why he in jail now. Why is every time Boosie do an interview with you he’s getting pulled over by the police? Because you the police. Shut the f–k up n–a. You can drop all the Teddy Riley interviews you want, you still a b–h. You still the police. F–k you talking about. Stop bringing Teddy Riley into this. He ain’t got s–t to do with this DJ Vlad. You’re a b–h.”

He continued, “You can drop all the interviews you want speaking on my name. I’m still a gangsta. I’m still viral. I’m still number one. Stop bringing Teddy Riley into this DJ Vlad. He ain’t got nothing to do with this n–a. Bringing up s–t that was five or six years ago; let’s talk about right now. Let’s talk about how you are getting rappers locked up.”

Soulja Boy closed out that segment of his rant by calling DJ Vlad a distraction. The “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” emcee said, “You’re a distraction. You going to post that Teddy Riley interview. F–k that interview. F–k what he talking about. What the f–k does Teddy Riley have to do with the smoke I’m bringing to you.”